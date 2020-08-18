Left Menu
Development News Edition

Odisha govt chalks out plan for peripheral development of Lingaraj Temple

It is also linked to various festivals of the temple, said Ashok Chandra Panda, the local MLA and minister. The plan also envisages a barrier-free direct connect from Lingaraj temple to Bindusagar.

PTI | Bhubaneswar | Updated: 18-08-2020 09:37 IST | Created: 18-08-2020 09:37 IST
Odisha govt chalks out plan for peripheral development of Lingaraj Temple

The Odisha government has chalked out a plan for peripheral development of the 11th century Shree Lingaraj Temple here to attract more tourists to the state capital during the post pandemic period. Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik through a video conference discussed with officials on how to implement the 'Ekamra Kshetra' project in next one year.

He on Monday directed authorities to complete various developmental works that include beautification of 'Bindu Sagar' (the sacred pond), provision of substantial space and facilities for devotees, establishment of orientation centre, parking space, food plaza, Bhajana Mandap and others within a year. Patnaik has also mooted a proposal to work out plans to accord UNESCO recognition for heritage city of Bhubaneswar.

Plans are made to take steps for including festivals such as Maha Sivaratri, Ashokastami, Ratha Yatra and Sitala Sasthi in the National Calendar of Festivals. An official statement said that efforts will be made to create a spiritual, ecological and divine ambience in and around Shree Lingaraj temple.

"Whereas earlier, it was even difficult to accommodate 10 to 15 thousand people in front of the temple, it will now be possible for more than two lakh people to join the Mahashivaratri festival at one time," the official said. Bindusagar, the sacred pond near the temple, has a unique connection with Lord Lingaraj. It is the second most attractive place after the temple as religious scriptures say Bindusagar is the union of drops of water from various sacred rivers of India.

It forms an important part of the spiritual life in 'Ekamra Kshetra' (Bhubaneswar is also called Ekamra Kshetra). It is also linked to various festivals of the temple, said Ashok Chandra Panda, the local MLA and minister.

The plan also envisages a barrier-free direct connect from Lingaraj temple to Bindusagar. People can watch the 'Chandan Yatra' (Sandalwood festival) at Bindusagar directly from Lingaraj temple. Other temples in between like Bindhyabasini, Bhawani Shankar, Sukasari and Mohini will also be visible when the plans are executed, Panda said. Historical records suggest that about 350 years ago, there was nothing between the Lingaraj temple and Bindusagar except some temples, he said.

TRENDING

Britannia declares interim dividend of Rs 83 per share

One Piece Chapter 988 synopsis revealed, Luffy could use Ryou to defeat Kaido

India's GDP to contract 16.5% in Apr-June quarter: SBI report

EXCLUSIVE-U.S. to tighten restrictions on Huawei access to technology, chips -sources

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Role of community engagement in combating COVID-19

... ...

5G will be the key driving force for COVID-19 recovery: Here's how?

... ...

Canada’s COVID-19 pitfalls highlight need for integrated health information system

In the globalized world of today where outbreaks can spread far and wide within a matter of days, a global-level integrated health information system is ideal but Canadas provincial barriers show that the country lags much behind in deployi...

Pandemic must be impetus, not obstacle, for clean water access

To make matters worse, there are suspicions that the inadequacy of wastewater treatment methods in California, the rest of the USA, and indeed around the world may help to propagate the disease even more widely. ...

Videos

Latest News

China Sinopharm chief rules out high price for coronavirus vaccine

A potential coronavirus vaccine being developed by a unit of China National Pharmaceutical Group Sinopharm could cost no more than 1,000 yuan 144.27 for two shots, state media on Tuesday quoted chairman Liu Jingzhen as saying. Sinopharm has...

COVID-19 impact: Boxing's Asian Championship in India postponed to 2021

The Asian Boxing Championship, which was to be held in India in November-December, has been postponed to next year owing to the disruption caused by the COVID-19 pandemic, the national federations Secretary General Jay Kowli told PTI on Tue...

Manipur Health minister gives medical kits to truck drivers

Manipur Health and Family Welfare Minister L Jayantakumar Singh distributed medical kits to truck drivers and helpers at Keithelmanbi bazar in Imphal West district. The minister praised truck drivers for bringing essential commodities and m...

Nokia 5.3 may launch on August 25; HMD Global sends out press invites

HIGHLIGHT6.55-inch HD displaySnapdragon 665 SoC13MP quad-camera4,000mAh batteryLast week, Nokia 5.3 got listed on Nokia Indias official website and now HMD Global, the maker of Nokia phones has reportedly sent out press invitations for a pr...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020