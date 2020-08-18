16-yr-old dies after being hit by truck in UP's Etah

A 16-year-old girl died after being hit by a truck here on the Agra-Etah road in Kotwali Police Station area on Tuesday, police said. The girl was on her way to attend tuition classes in the morning when she was hit by the truck, SHO Kotwali Police Station Ashok Kumar Singh said

Th deceased was identified as Kajal, he said

"She was on a cycle when she was hit by the truck," Singh said. Police also informed that the truck driver has been arrested and the body has been sent for post-mortem examination.