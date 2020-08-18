Left Menu
Development News Edition

ED records statement of Sushant Singh Rajput's father, asks him about missing funds

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) recorded statement of KK Singh, father of Sushant Singh Rajput, in the national capital on Monday in connection with a case related to the death of the actor, sources said.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 18-08-2020 13:50 IST | Created: 18-08-2020 13:26 IST
ED records statement of Sushant Singh Rajput's father, asks him about missing funds
Representative image. Image Credit: ANI

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) recorded the statement of KK Singh, father of Sushant Singh Rajput, in the national capital on Monday in connection with a case related to the death of the actor, sources said. According to sources, Singh was asked about the missing funds from Sushant's bank accounts.

The economic offenses watchdog also asked late actor's father how he got to know that Rs 15 crores were siphoned off from the actor's account, sources said on Tuesday. Earlier, the ED had questioned Rhea Chakraborty, her brother Showik Chakraborty, Sushant's former business manager Shruti Modi and friend Siddharth Pithani in the matter.

The ED had on July 31 registered an Enforcement Case Information Report (ECIR) in the case after an FIR was filed by KK Singh against Rhea Chakraborty in Bihar on July 28. The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) has also registered a case against Rhea Chakraborty, Indrajit Chakraborty, Sandhya Chakraborty, Showik Chakraborty, Samuel Miranda, Shruti Modi, and others in connection with the actor's death.

Rajput was found dead at his Mumbai residence on June 14.

TRENDING

One Piece Chapter 988 synopsis revealed, Luffy could use Ryou to defeat Kaido

Britannia declares interim dividend of Rs 83 per share

India's GDP to contract 16.5% in Apr-June quarter: SBI report

EXCLUSIVE-U.S. to tighten restrictions on Huawei access to technology, chips -sources

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Role of community engagement in combating COVID-19

... ...

5G will be the key driving force for COVID-19 recovery: Here's how?

... ...

Canada’s COVID-19 pitfalls highlight need for integrated health information system

In the globalized world of today where outbreaks can spread far and wide within a matter of days, a global-level integrated health information system is ideal but Canadas provincial barriers show that the country lags much behind in deployi...

Pandemic must be impetus, not obstacle, for clean water access

To make matters worse, there are suspicions that the inadequacy of wastewater treatment methods in California, the rest of the USA, and indeed around the world may help to propagate the disease even more widely. ...

Videos

Latest News

Rohit, Vinesh among four recommended for Khel Ratna Award

Star cricketer Rohit Sharma and decorated woman wrestler Vinesh Phogat were among the four athletes recommended on Tuesday for this years Rajiv Gandhi Khel Ratna award -- the countrys highest sporting honour. Woman paddler Manika Batra and ...

U'khand's Nandprayag nagar panchayat adjudged best in cleanliness 

Nandprayag nagar panchayat in Uttarakhand has been adjudged the best in the country in a cleanliness survey of urban civic bodies conducted under the Rashtriya Swachhata MissionPrime Minister Narendra Modi will give the award to the civic b...

KTR reviews flood situation in Telangana's Warangal

Telangana Minister of Municipal Administration and Urban Development KT Rama Rao on Tuesday conducted an aerial survey to supervise the relief measures to alleviate the suffering of the people on account of the incessant rains. Rao monitore...

Merkel: Belarusian govt must avoid violence and start national dialogue

German Chancellor Angela Merkel spoke to Russian President Vladimir Putin by phone on Tuesday about the situation in Belarus and made clear that the Belarusian government must avoid using force against peaceful protesters, her spokesman sai...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020