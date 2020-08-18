Left Menu
Development News Edition

Satya Pal Malik appointed Meghalaya Governor

Satya Pal Malik was on Tuesday transferred as Governor of the northeastern state of Meghalaya, replacing Tathagata Roy who completed his five-year tenure on the gubernatorial post. Malik (73) was the last governor of erstwhile Jammu and Kashmir before it was divided into two union territories -- Ladakh and JK-- on October 31 last year.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 18-08-2020 13:45 IST | Created: 18-08-2020 13:45 IST
Satya Pal Malik appointed Meghalaya Governor

Satya Pal Malik was on Tuesday transferred as Governor of the northeastern state of Meghalaya, replacing Tathagata Roy who completed his five-year tenure on the gubernatorial post. A Rashtrapati Bhavan communique said Malik has been shifted to Meghalaya, and Governor of Maharashtra Bhagat Singh Koshyari has been asked to discharge the functions of Goa governor in addition to his own duties.

There was, however, no mention of Roy, who completed his five-year tenure by serving as governor of Tripura for three years and the remaining in Meghalaya. There is no fixed tenure for governors, but conventionally it is considered for a period of five years. There have been examples in the past where governors have served for a longer period like that of E S L Narasimhan, who served continuously for 12 years in Chhattisgarh, Andhra Pradesh (undivided) and later in Telangana. Roy, who would turn 75 next month, had stoked a controversy last year when he supported a tweet by a retired army official calling for banning of Kashmiri goods in the aftermath of an attack on the CRPF convoy that killed 40 security personnel.

As the news of the new appointment reached Shillong, Roy tweeted, "Upon receipt of news from Rashtrapati Bhavan I spoke to Shri Satyapal Malikji, the new Governor-Designate and welcomed him to Shillong. It may take him a little time to come here." "I was supposed to have been relieved on 20th May. Now the end of the road is in sight!" he said. Roy was appointed governor of Meghalaya in August 2018 and continued till date, barring absence between December 2019 to January 2020 when he was on leave. Malik (73) was the last governor of erstwhile Jammu and Kashmir before it was divided into two union territories -- Ladakh and JK-- on October 31 last year. The announcement in this regard was made on August 5 last year when the Centre abrogated the special status of Jammu and Kashmir. PTI SKL SRY.

TRENDING

One Piece Chapter 988 synopsis revealed, Luffy could use Ryou to defeat Kaido

Britannia declares interim dividend of Rs 83 per share

India's GDP to contract 16.5% in Apr-June quarter: SBI report

EXCLUSIVE-U.S. to tighten restrictions on Huawei access to technology, chips -sources

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Role of community engagement in combating COVID-19

... ...

5G will be the key driving force for COVID-19 recovery: Here's how?

... ...

Canada’s COVID-19 pitfalls highlight need for integrated health information system

In the globalized world of today where outbreaks can spread far and wide within a matter of days, a global-level integrated health information system is ideal but Canadas provincial barriers show that the country lags much behind in deployi...

Pandemic must be impetus, not obstacle, for clean water access

To make matters worse, there are suspicions that the inadequacy of wastewater treatment methods in California, the rest of the USA, and indeed around the world may help to propagate the disease even more widely. ...

Videos

Latest News

Ghana: Parliament approves tax waiver of GH174.7 million for health workers

Ghana Parliament has approved a request by the government for tax waiver amounting to GH174.7 million for health workers as part of measures in the fight against COVID-19, according to a news report by Ghanian Times.The amount includes GH16...

Taking a lead in innovative healthcare delivery by advancing the world of health

Gurugram Haryana India Aug 18 ANINewsVoir In its unwavering commitment to medical technology and improving medical discovery, diagnostics, and delivery of care, BD has been a critical healthcare provider with a legacy of 120 plus years of i...

Rohit, Vinesh among four recommended for Khel Ratna Award

Star cricketer Rohit Sharma and decorated woman wrestler Vinesh Phogat were among the four athletes recommended on Tuesday for this years Rajiv Gandhi Khel Ratna award -- the countrys highest sporting honour. Woman paddler Manika Batra and ...

U'khand's Nandprayag nagar panchayat adjudged best in cleanliness 

Nandprayag nagar panchayat in Uttarakhand has been adjudged the best in the country in a cleanliness survey of urban civic bodies conducted under the Rashtriya Swachhata MissionPrime Minister Narendra Modi will give the award to the civic b...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020