Shop staff lodge fake complaint to hide fund misappropriation

Three employees of a shop in Navi Mumbai have been detained for allegedly lodging a fake theft complaint to cover up misappropriation of funds to the tune of Rs 2.20 lakh, police said on Tuesday. Employees of a shop that supplies vegetables and fruits through online orders at Divale village in Belapur had lodged a theft complaint on August 8, alleging that some unidentified persons had broken into the store, senior inspector N B Kolhatkar of crime branch said.

They had claimed that Rs 2.20 lakh were stolen from the cashbox at the store, following which an offence was registered, the official said. Investigations revealed that the three employees had made up a story about the theft to cover up for the funds they had allegedly misappropriated, he said.

The trio has been detained and further probe is underway in the matter, the official said..