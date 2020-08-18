Left Menu
Development News Edition

Shop staff lodge fake complaint to hide fund misappropriation

Three employees of a shop in Navi Mumbai have been detained for allegedly lodging a fake theft complaint to cover up misappropriation of funds to the tune of Rs 2.20 lakh, police said on Tuesday.

PTI | Thane | Updated: 18-08-2020 15:38 IST | Created: 18-08-2020 15:38 IST
Shop staff lodge fake complaint to hide fund misappropriation

Three employees of a shop in Navi Mumbai have been detained for allegedly lodging a fake theft complaint to cover up misappropriation of funds to the tune of Rs 2.20 lakh, police said on Tuesday. Employees of a shop that supplies vegetables and fruits through online orders at Divale village in Belapur had lodged a theft complaint on August 8, alleging that some unidentified persons had broken into the store, senior inspector N B Kolhatkar of crime branch said.

They had claimed that Rs 2.20 lakh were stolen from the cashbox at the store, following which an offence was registered, the official said. Investigations revealed that the three employees had made up a story about the theft to cover up for the funds they had allegedly misappropriated, he said.

The trio has been detained and further probe is underway in the matter, the official said..

TRENDING

One Piece Chapter 988 synopsis revealed, Luffy could use Ryou to defeat Kaido

Britannia declares interim dividend of Rs 83 per share

India's GDP to contract 16.5% in Apr-June quarter: SBI report

EXCLUSIVE-U.S. to tighten restrictions on Huawei access to technology, chips -sources

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Role of community engagement in combating COVID-19

... ...

5G will be the key driving force for COVID-19 recovery: Here's how?

... ...

Canada’s COVID-19 pitfalls highlight need for integrated health information system

In the globalized world of today where outbreaks can spread far and wide within a matter of days, a global-level integrated health information system is ideal but Canadas provincial barriers show that the country lags much behind in deployi...

Pandemic must be impetus, not obstacle, for clean water access

To make matters worse, there are suspicions that the inadequacy of wastewater treatment methods in California, the rest of the USA, and indeed around the world may help to propagate the disease even more widely. ...

Videos

Latest News

Depression in UK doubles during pandemic, official data shows

The proportion of people in Britain suffering with depression has almost doubled during the COVID-19 pandemic, official data showed on Tuesday. The Office for National Statistics ONS said 19 of adults reported some form of depression during...

Ashok Lavasa resigns as Election Commissioner; to join ADB as vice president

Ashok Lavasa on Tuesday resigned as Election Commissioner and would soon be joining the Asian Development Bank as vice president, sources in the poll panel said. Lavasa was next in line to head the EC.Lavasa, the sources said, has sent his ...

Motor racing-F1's fastest driver algorithm fuels debate and derision

Formula One found the quickest route to an argument on Tuesday by publishing a list of fastest drivers, produced by an algorithm.The late Brazilian triple world champion Ayrton Senna won, based on machine learning technology provided by off...

AP survey: States uncommitted to Trump's unemployment boost

President Donald Trumps plan to offer a stripped-down boost in unemployment benefits to millions of Americans amid the coronavirus outbreak has found little traction among the states, which would have to pay a quarter of the cost to deliver...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020