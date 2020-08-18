Left Menu
Development News Edition

Take right precautions in season of tropical and vector-borne diseases: PM

Prime Minister Narendra Modi urged citizens on Tuesday to take precautions during the ongoing monsoon season, noting that this is the time when tropical and vector-borne diseases spread The government is also closely monitoring the situation and ensuring care to those affected, he said. The government is also closely monitoring the situation and ensuring care to those affected.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 18-08-2020 15:56 IST | Created: 18-08-2020 15:56 IST
Take right precautions in season of tropical and vector-borne diseases: PM

Prime Minister Narendra Modi urged citizens on Tuesday to take precautions during the ongoing monsoon season, noting that this is the time when tropical and vector-borne diseases spread

The government is also closely monitoring the situation and ensuring care to those affected, he said.  "This is the season of tropical and vector-borne diseases. I urge you all to take the right precautions. The government is also closely monitoring the situation and ensuring care to those affected. Stay safe, be happy," he tweeted.  He also tagged a DD News report on precautions to prevent vector-borne diseases.

TRENDING

One Piece Chapter 988 synopsis revealed, Luffy could use Ryou to defeat Kaido

Britannia declares interim dividend of Rs 83 per share

India's GDP to contract 16.5% in Apr-June quarter: SBI report

EXCLUSIVE-U.S. to tighten restrictions on Huawei access to technology, chips -sources

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Role of community engagement in combating COVID-19

... ...

5G will be the key driving force for COVID-19 recovery: Here's how?

... ...

Canada’s COVID-19 pitfalls highlight need for integrated health information system

In the globalized world of today where outbreaks can spread far and wide within a matter of days, a global-level integrated health information system is ideal but Canadas provincial barriers show that the country lags much behind in deployi...

Pandemic must be impetus, not obstacle, for clean water access

To make matters worse, there are suspicions that the inadequacy of wastewater treatment methods in California, the rest of the USA, and indeed around the world may help to propagate the disease even more widely. ...

Videos

Latest News

FDA flags accuracy issue with widely used coronavirus test

Potential accuracy issues with a widely used coronavirus test could lead to false results for patients, U.S. health officials warned. The Food and Drug Administration issued the alert Monday to doctors and laboratory technicians using Therm...

FEATURE-College football players at a crossroads as U.S. charts path in COVID-19 era

As the debate rages over whether U.S. college football should open its season during the coronavirus pandemic, University of West Virginia player K.J. Martin has already made up his mind he is out.Martin, who suffers from asthma and sickle ...

Bihar reports 3,257 new COVID-19 cases

As many as 3,257 new COVID-19 cases were reported in Bihar on Monday, said the State Health Department on Tuesday. Out of the total COVID-19 cases reported in the state, 368 cases were reported from Patna.With 3,257 new coronavirus cases, t...

ANALYSIS-America's suburbs, an election battleground, now more diverse, home to lots of working women

Americas suburbs were key to Donald Trump winning the presidency in 2016, and he and his 2020 Democratic opponent, Joe Biden, are battling for votes there ahead of the Nov. 3 election.The Republican president highlighted his focus with rece...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020