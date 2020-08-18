No dearth of talent in minority communities: Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi

Union Minister of Minority Affairs Shri Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi today said here that the Government's resolute and effective efforts for "promotion and progress" of meritorious youths from Minority communities have resulted in the selection of 22 youths from poor, weaker, deprived sections of Minority communities in the prestigious Civil Services with the assistance of free coaching under "NaiUdaan" scheme, being run by the Ministry of Minority Affairs.

While felicitating youths belonging to Minority communities, who have been selected in Civil Services 2019 with the assistance of Minority Affairs Ministry's free-coaching programmes, at Antyodaya Bhawan here today, Shri Naqvi said that that there is no dearth of talent in minority communities. But earlier, no such efforts had been made to create an environment which recognises potential among the Minority youths.

Shri Naqvi said that the Government has given a positive atmosphere where capabilities of youths from Minority communities are protected and promoted. This positive atmosphere of "Inclusive Empowerment" has ensured that a large number of youths from the Minority communities are being selected in the top administrative services. This year also, 145 people belonging to Minority communities have been selected in the prestigious Civil Services. The last three years have witnessed similar encouraging results in the Civil Services.

Shri Naqvi said that the youths, successful in the Central Government's Civil Services, are a "role model" for youths from Minority communities and other weaker sections of the society.

Shri Naqvi said that the Ministry of Minority Affairs is implementing a large scale free-coaching programme for meritorious youths belonging to notified minority communities preparing for UPSC examinations. The Ministry is also providing free coaching under "NaiUdaan", "NayaSavera" to minority youths preparing for Civil Services, other UPSC examinations, medical, engineering, banking, administrative examinations and other competitive exams through various institutions and organisations.

Shri Naqvi said that only 2 crore 94 lakh Minority students had been given scholarships before 2014; while on the other hand the present Government's commitment to "Inclusive Empowerment" has ensured scholarships to 4crore 60 lakh Minority students during the last 6 years.

Shri Naqvi said that more than 50 per cent of these beneficiaries of scholarship schemes are girls. Due to our concentrated efforts, the school drop-out rate among the Minority students especially girls have decreased significantly and students from poor and needy families are receiving a better education.

Shri Naqvi said that under the "Pradhanmantri Jan Vikas Karykram" (PMJVK), more than 34,000 infrastructure projects including school, college, hospital, community centre, common service centre, ITI, polytechnic, girls hostel, Sadbhavna Mandap, Hunar Hub etc have been developed in backward and deprived Minority concentrated areas across the country in the last 6 years. Only 22,000 such projects had been developed before 2014. While only 90 districts of the country had been identified for Minority communities' development before 2014, the Government has expanded development programmes for Minorities in 308 districts of the country.

Union Minister of State (Independent Charge) for Development of North Eastern Region &MoS in Prime Minister's Office Dr.Jitendra Singh and Union Minister of State (Independent Charge) for Youth Affairs & Sports and MoS, Minority Affairs Shri KirenRijiju were also present on the occasion.

(With Inputs from PIB)