Collectors to take action against hospitals for overcharging

The Maharashtra government on Tuesday directed district collectors to take strict action against hospitals covered under the Mahatma Jyotiba Phule Jan Arogya Yojana (MJPJAY) that are overcharging COVID-19 patients. In a letter to all district collectors, Dr Sudhakar Shinde, CEO of MJPJAY, asked the officials to impose a fine five times the amount of bills charged to patients.

Apart from this, he also asked collectors to cancel registration of such hospitals and file a police complaint. The state government has already capped charges for various treatments under MJPJAY, but several hospitals covered under the scheme are found violating the guidelines.