Missing 7-year-old boy found dead in Rajasthan's Kota

A seven-year-old boy who had gone missing two days ago was found dead near a sewage treatment plant in Rajasthan's Kota on Tuesday morning, police said

According to police, the body was found in a nearly decomposed condition

A resident of the city’s Jawahar Nagar area, Sabeer had gone missing on Sunday. He was found dead near the Kishorepura sewage treatment plant, police said, adding that the body has been handed over to family members after autopsy. Kishorepura police station Inspector Shambu Singh said the boy’s family had lodged a complaint regarding his abduction with the Jawahar Nagar police on Sunday evening after they failed to trace him. The inspector said they have lodged a case under relevant sections of the IPC for further investigation into the matter.