Stretch on Sansad Marg in central Delhi notified for one-way traffic
According to notification, the heavy traffic was causing obstruction in smooth vehicular movement and inconvenience to other road users on the SBI Lane.PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 18-08-2020 19:00 IST | Created: 18-08-2020 19:00 IST
The Delhi Traffic Police on Tuesday notified a stretch between Sansad Marg and Jai Singh road in central Delhi as one-way for vehiicular movement. According to notification, the heavy traffic was causing obstruction in smooth vehicular movement and inconvenience to other road users on the SBI Lane. "In order to regulate the smooth flow of traffic on SBI Lane, the Delhi Police has declared one-way traffic movement on SBI Lane from Sansad Marg to Jai Singh Road for all type of vehicles every day from 9 am to 9 pm till further orders," Deputy Commissioner of Police/Traffic (Modernization) Satyawan Gautam stated in a notification. The concerned civic road agencies maintaining the roads or areas shall erect the corresponding informatory signboards indicating the restrictions in the area for the guidance and convenience of all concerned, the notification added.
