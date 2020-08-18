14 arrested for being part of flesh trade in Bhopal

An inter-state sex racket was busted on Tuesday with the arrest of 14 persons including five women from a hotel in Ratibad area here, a police official said. Acting on a tip-off, the police arrested five women and nine men from the Varman hotel, he said.

"They have been booked under the Immoral Traffic (Prevention) Act," said Ratibad police station in-charge, Sudesh Tiwari. The arrested women hailed from Assam, West Bengal and other states while the men were from Jhansi and Lalitpur towns of Uttar Pradesh, he said, adding that further probe was on.

