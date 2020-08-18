Left Menu
Development News Edition

`Seven years on, probe into Dabholkar's murder still not over'

But unfortunately, the investigation of the murder of a person who gave up his entire life to create a society based on progressive thoughts is not completed after seven years," he said. So far the CBI has arrested eight people including Andure and Kalaskar, the duo who allegedly shot Dabholkar.

PTI | Pune | Updated: 18-08-2020 20:14 IST | Created: 18-08-2020 20:14 IST
`Seven years on, probe into Dabholkar's murder still not over'

Hameed Dabholkar, son of the slain anti-superstition activist Narendra Dabholkar, said here on Tuesday that it was "painful" that even after seven years, the probe into his father's murder has not reached a conclusion. Dr Narendra Dabholkar, founder of the Maharashtra Andhashraddha Nirmulan Samiti (Maharashtra Eradication of Superstition Committee), was shot dead by two motorcycle-borne assailants in Pune on August 20, 2013.

Dr Hameed Dabholkar, his son, said the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) should complete the probe and arrest the "main perpetrators". "On Thursday, it will be seven years to the incident.

It is painful that after seven years, a reputed investigation agency such as the CBI has not been able to complete the probe," he told reporters. The agency has filed charge sheets against Virendra Tawde, Sharad Kalaskar, Sachin Andure, Sanjeev Punalekar and Vikram Bhave, but not against remaining arrested accused -- Amol Kale, Amit Degvekar and Rajesh Bangera, he said.

"In the investigation so far, it has not yet made it clear who were the real perpetrators. The CBI should find them. Otherwise the threat to the freedom of speech of writers, rationalists and journalists will remain," he added. "When Dr Dabholkar was murdered, theCongress-NCP government was in power. When Comrade Govind Pansare was murdered (in 2015), there was BJP-Shiv Sena government and now there is a coalition government of Shiv Sena, Congress and NCP," he said.

All the parties like to use the epithet "progressive" for Maharashtra, Hameed Dabholkar said. "In fact, the `progressive Maharashtra of Shahu-Phule and Ambedkar' is a mandatory phrase in the speeches. But unfortunately, the investigation of the murder of a person who gave up his entire life to create a society based on progressive thoughts is not completed after seven years," he said.

So far the CBI has arrested eight people including Andure and Kalaskar, the duo who allegedly shot Dabholkar. One of the accused, Punalekar, is out on bail.

In March this year, the CBI claimed to have recovered a firearm from a creek near Thane which it said could have been used in the killing..

TRENDING

One Piece Chapter 988 synopsis revealed, Luffy could use Ryou to defeat Kaido

Britannia declares interim dividend of Rs 83 per share

India's GDP to contract 16.5% in Apr-June quarter: SBI report

EXCLUSIVE-U.S. to tighten restrictions on Huawei access to technology, chips -sources

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Role of community engagement in combating COVID-19

... ...

5G will be the key driving force for COVID-19 recovery: Here's how?

... ...

Canada’s COVID-19 pitfalls highlight need for integrated health information system

In the globalized world of today where outbreaks can spread far and wide within a matter of days, a global-level integrated health information system is ideal but Canadas provincial barriers show that the country lags much behind in deployi...

Pandemic must be impetus, not obstacle, for clean water access

To make matters worse, there are suspicions that the inadequacy of wastewater treatment methods in California, the rest of the USA, and indeed around the world may help to propagate the disease even more widely. ...

Videos

Latest News

Russian jets bomb opposition-held Idlib - witnesses

Jets believed to be Russian bombed several towns in rebel-held northwestern Syria in a new flare-up of violence since a Turkish-Russian deal that halted major fighting nearly six months ago, witnesses said.War planes flying at high altitude...

Rugby-Ticket ballot for Lions tour to face Boks set to open for registration

Rugby fans will have two weeks in early September to register for tickets for the 2021 British and Irish Lions tour of South Africa, while officials say the tour could be pushed back - possibly to 2022 - if the coronavirus pandemic halts tr...

Final well-killing operation underway at Baghjan well

Final killing operation is underway on Tuesday towards dousing the blaze at the damaged gas well of Oil India Limited OIL at Baghjan in Assam. An OIL press release said, after Mondays successful capping operation, all arrangements for carry...

Cricket-Test players left out of England's T20 squad for Pakistan series

England named a 14-man Twenty20 squad on Tuesday for the upcoming three-match series against Pakistan, with selectors leaving out players from the test squad in the ongoing series against the Asian side. Eoin Morgan will captain the side, w...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020