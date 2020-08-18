Delhi Police Inspector dies of COVID-19

A 51-year-old Delhi Police Inspector died due to coronavirus at a city hospital on Tuesday morning, officials said. Sanjay Sharma, a 1997 batch officer, was posted at the Police Control Room (PCR) department in south zone, they said. He was was suffering from pneumonia and was admitted in the Indian Spinal Injuries Centre in Vasant Kunj on Saturday. Later, he was found COVID-19 positive, a senior police officer said.

The inspector lost the battle and died on Tuesday morning at the hospital, the officer said. "Our COVID-19 recovered staff donated plasma, assisted the family in whatever way required, but still couldn't save him," Deputy Commissioner of Police (PCR) Sharat Kumar Sinha said.

He is survived by his wife and a son who is studying in IIT Delhi. More than 2,500 Delhi Police personnel have been infected with COVID-19 so far. Of these, more than 2,100 have recovered and resumed duties, while over a dozen have succumbed to the disease.