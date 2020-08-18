Left Menu
Development News Edition

Make COVID-19 vaccine available to all sans patent protection: Nobel laureate Muhammad Yunus

“The corona (virus) vaccine should not be protected with a patent right, should have no commercial ownership and be made accessible to all,” Yunus said, according to a statement During a discussion on the role of social business in the post-COVID world, he stressed the need for ensuring that the planet is handed over to the next generation in a much safer condition Noting that people have to be creative during these times, he said the coronavirus pandemic highlighted the weaknesses of society and the informal sector with the mass exodus of migrant workers, stopping the economic engine.

PTI | Noida | Updated: 18-08-2020 20:43 IST | Created: 18-08-2020 20:27 IST
Make COVID-19 vaccine available to all sans patent protection: Nobel laureate Muhammad Yunus
Representative image Image Credit: Flickr

Coronavirus vaccine should not be protected with a patent right and be made accessible to all, Bangladesh Nobel laureate Muhammad Yunus said on Tuesday. Yunus, who won the Nobel Peace Prize in 2006, also called for the creation of a social business pharmaceutical company for the benefit of people and society at large. "The new world needs a check-post where fossil fuels and plastics etc. do not get through and take tough decisions as it is the right time to do so," he said in a webinar organised by Amity University, Noida. "The corona (virus) vaccine should not be protected with a patent right, should have no commercial ownership and be made accessible to all," Yunus said, according to a statement

During a discussion on the role of social business in the post-COVID world, he stressed the need for ensuring that the planet is handed over to the next generation in a much safer condition

Noting that people have to be creative during these times, he said the coronavirus pandemic highlighted the weaknesses of society and the informal sector with the mass exodus of migrant workers, stopping the economic engine. He said society was "rushing to a disaster and destruction" before the pandemic struck and people should collectively ensure that they do not return to "the old world". "Global warming and wealth concentration were affecting at an alarming rate like a ticking time bomb. The global lockdown made the train moving towards destruction stop and now society should not go back to the old world," he said, according to the statement. He also stressed the need to rebuild and redesign institutions as well as the thought process in the light of "social businesses" during the session moderated by Aseem Chauhan, Chancellor of Amity University, Rajasthan.

TRENDING

One Piece Chapter 988 synopsis revealed, Luffy could use Ryou to defeat Kaido

Britannia declares interim dividend of Rs 83 per share

India's GDP to contract 16.5% in Apr-June quarter: SBI report

EXCLUSIVE-U.S. to tighten restrictions on Huawei access to technology, chips -sources

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Role of community engagement in combating COVID-19

... ...

5G will be the key driving force for COVID-19 recovery: Here's how?

... ...

Canada’s COVID-19 pitfalls highlight need for integrated health information system

In the globalized world of today where outbreaks can spread far and wide within a matter of days, a global-level integrated health information system is ideal but Canadas provincial barriers show that the country lags much behind in deployi...

Pandemic must be impetus, not obstacle, for clean water access

To make matters worse, there are suspicions that the inadequacy of wastewater treatment methods in California, the rest of the USA, and indeed around the world may help to propagate the disease even more widely. ...

Videos

Latest News

Russian jets bomb opposition-held Idlib - witnesses

Jets believed to be Russian bombed several towns in rebel-held northwestern Syria in a new flare-up of violence since a Turkish-Russian deal that halted major fighting nearly six months ago, witnesses said.War planes flying at high altitude...

Rugby-Ticket ballot for Lions tour to face Boks set to open for registration

Rugby fans will have two weeks in early September to register for tickets for the 2021 British and Irish Lions tour of South Africa, while officials say the tour could be pushed back - possibly to 2022 - if the coronavirus pandemic halts tr...

Final well-killing operation underway at Baghjan well

Final killing operation is underway on Tuesday towards dousing the blaze at the damaged gas well of Oil India Limited OIL at Baghjan in Assam. An OIL press release said, after Mondays successful capping operation, all arrangements for carry...

Cricket-Test players left out of England's T20 squad for Pakistan series

England named a 14-man Twenty20 squad on Tuesday for the upcoming three-match series against Pakistan, with selectors leaving out players from the test squad in the ongoing series against the Asian side. Eoin Morgan will captain the side, w...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020