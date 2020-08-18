Left Menu
Development News Edition

Security scare at IGI after unattended bag found; returned to owner

There was a brief security scare at the Delhi international airport after an unattended bag was noticed inside the terminal. It later turned out to be the lost bag of a passenger returning from the US and was returned to him, officials said on Tuesday.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 18-08-2020 21:15 IST | Created: 18-08-2020 21:15 IST
Security scare at IGI after unattended bag found; returned to owner

There was a brief security scare at the Delhi international airport after an unattended bag was noticed inside the terminal. It later turned out to be the lost bag of a passenger returning from the US and was returned to him, officials said on Tuesday. The bomb disposal squad was called to check the bag but no traces of explosives were found. A CRPF personnel then opened it and found USD 9,900 (about Rs 7.40 lakh), credit cards and travel documents in the name of an Australian national who had arrived from San Francisco by Air India flight AI-174.

The bag was spotted by a CISF personnel on security duty in the area and no one claimed it. The incident took place at around 6:30 PM on Monday at the Indigo airlines counter at Terminal-3 of the Indira Gandhi International Airport here. The Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) team scanned the CCTV footage and found that the passenger was about to take a flight to Hyderabad. He was intercepted and handed over his lost bag, they said.

TRENDING

One Piece Chapter 988 synopsis revealed, Luffy could use Ryou to defeat Kaido

Britannia declares interim dividend of Rs 83 per share

India's GDP to contract 16.5% in Apr-June quarter: SBI report

EXCLUSIVE-U.S. to tighten restrictions on Huawei access to technology, chips -sources

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Role of community engagement in combating COVID-19

... ...

5G will be the key driving force for COVID-19 recovery: Here's how?

... ...

Canada’s COVID-19 pitfalls highlight need for integrated health information system

In the globalized world of today where outbreaks can spread far and wide within a matter of days, a global-level integrated health information system is ideal but Canadas provincial barriers show that the country lags much behind in deployi...

Pandemic must be impetus, not obstacle, for clean water access

To make matters worse, there are suspicions that the inadequacy of wastewater treatment methods in California, the rest of the USA, and indeed around the world may help to propagate the disease even more widely. ...

Videos

Latest News

Britain to lead training programme for Ukrainian navy

Britain will lead a multinational programme to help train the Ukrainian navy, the Ministry of Defence said on Tuesday, seeking to bolster security in the region and improve Ukraines ability to defend itself against Russia. Ukraine and Russi...

Report: Trump campaign's Russia contacts a 'grave' threat

The Trump campaigns interactions with Russian intelligence services during the 2016 presidential election posed a grave counterintelligence threat, a Senate panel concluded Tuesday as it detailed in a report how associates of the Republican...

Coronavirus helps abandoned homes find new owners in Georgia

By Umberto Bacchi MILAN, Aug 18 Thomson Reuters Foundation - They might have rotting doors and squeaky floors but abandoned homes have become an instant seller in Georgia as coronavirus has boosted demand for out-of-town retreats, according...

SYL meet: Khattar bats for canal's construction at earliest

Reiterating his states stand to build the SYL canal at the earliest, Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar on Tuesday told Punjab that its construction and availability of water are two different issues and must not be confused. ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020