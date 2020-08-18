Security scare at IGI after unattended bag found; returned to owner

There was a brief security scare at the Delhi international airport after an unattended bag was noticed inside the terminal. It later turned out to be the lost bag of a passenger returning from the US and was returned to him, officials said on Tuesday. The bomb disposal squad was called to check the bag but no traces of explosives were found. A CRPF personnel then opened it and found USD 9,900 (about Rs 7.40 lakh), credit cards and travel documents in the name of an Australian national who had arrived from San Francisco by Air India flight AI-174.

The bag was spotted by a CISF personnel on security duty in the area and no one claimed it. The incident took place at around 6:30 PM on Monday at the Indigo airlines counter at Terminal-3 of the Indira Gandhi International Airport here. The Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) team scanned the CCTV footage and found that the passenger was about to take a flight to Hyderabad. He was intercepted and handed over his lost bag, they said.