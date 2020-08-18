Skill training programme for drug abuse victims conducted in Punjab

The Punjab government on Tuesday said it conducted a skill training programme for drug abuse victims in six districts of the state. Punjab Employment Generation Minister Charanjit Singh Channi said this programme has been conducted in Moga, Ludhiana, Faridkot, Fazilka, Ferozpur and Tarn Taran districts.

Under the Punjab Skill Development Mission, 378 of the 415 victims have been certified, he said in a release. He said 765 more drug abuse victims have been undergoing skill training but due to COVID-19, their training has been put on hold. The minister said that post-COVID-19, the special skill development training programme would be initiated in other districts also for the drug abuse victims to bring them into the mainstream.