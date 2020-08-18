PTI tally of COVID-19 cases and deaths in India at 9:30pm

The number of patients who have recovered from the COVID-19 infection surpassed the 20 lakh mark in India on Tuesday

Following is a state/UT-wise tally of COVID-19 cases, recoveries and deaths in India at 9:30pm, according to the data provided by various governments

State/UT Confirmed Discharged Deaths------------------------------------------------------------Andaman & Nicobar 2445 1325 29 ------------------------------------------------------------Andhra Pradesh 306261 218311 2820 ------------------------------------------------------------Arunachal Pradesh 2741 1893 5 ------------------------------------------------------------Assam 79667 56734 197 ------------------------------------------------------------Bihar 109875 80740 558 ------------------------------------------------------------Chandigarh 2305 1243 30 ------------------------------------------------------------Chhattisgarh 16726 10847 158 ------------------------------------------------------------Delhi 153367 138301 4214 ------------------------------------------------------------Goa 12333 8356 116 ------------------------------------------------------------Gujarat 80942 63710 2822 ------------------------------------------------------------Haryana 48936 41298 557 ------------------------------------------------------------Himachal Pradesh 4236 2923 18 ------------------------------------------------------------Jammu & Kashmir 29326 21886 561 ------------------------------------------------------------Jharkhand 24067 15348 255 ------------------------------------------------------------Karnataka 240948 156949 4201 ------------------------------------------------------------Kerala 47898 31394 175 ------------------------------------------------------------Ladakh 1966 1368 14 ------------------------------------------------------------Madhya Pradesh 47375 35713 1141 ------------------------------------------------------------Maharashtra 615477 437870 20687------------------------------------------------------------Manipur 4765 2789 18 ------------------------------------------------------------Meghalaya 1454 683 6 ------------------------------------------------------------Mizoram 815 375 0 ------------------------------------------------------------Nagaland 3520 1664 8 ------------------------------------------------------------Odisha 64533 43780 362 ------------------------------------------------------------Puducherry 8396 4909 123 ------------------------------------------------------------Punjab 34400 21762 898 ------------------------------------------------------------Rajasthan 63324 47255 897 ------------------------------------------------------------Sikkim 1187 701 1 ------------------------------------------------------------Tamil Nadu 349654 289787 6007 ------------------------------------------------------------Telangana 93937 72202 711 ------------------------------------------------------------Tripura 7427 5404 62 ------------------------------------------------------------Uttarakhand 12961 8724 164 ------------------------------------------------------------Uttar Pradesh 162434 109607 2585 ------------------------------------------------------------West Bengal 122753 92690 2528 ------------------------------------------------------------Total 2758451 2028541 52928------------------------------------------------------------INCREASE BY 63221 59903 1088 ------------------------------------------------------------ In its most recent update, the union health ministry placed the total number of cases at 27,02,742 and the death toll at 51,797. The ministry said that 19,77,779 people have so far recovered from the infection.