Man trampled by elephants in Jharkhand's Gola, villagers spend nights on trees
A 65-year-old man was trampled by a herd of elephants in Jharkhand's Ramgarh district on Tuesday, forest officials said. Villagers living near dense forests in Gola were forced to spend nights on trees because of the movement of the elephants, claimed a local.
A 65-year-old man was trampled by a herd of elephants in Jharkhand's Ramgarh district on Tuesday, forest officials said. The incident happened in the early hours of the day in Jayantibera village in Gola block, the native place of Chief Minister Hemant Soren.
The deceased has been identified as Suleman Ansari, said Divisional Forest Officer Vijay Shankar Dubey. On Monday, a 25-year-old man from the block succumbed to the injuries at the Rajendra Institute of Medical Sciences (RIMS) in Ranchi after being crushed by another herd of elephants, officials said.
Ramesh Murmu was injured by the wild jumbos on August 15, they said. Villagers living near dense forests in Gola were forced to spend nights on trees because of the movement of the elephants, claimed a local.
