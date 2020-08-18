Kerala: Idukki landslide death toll rises to 61

The death toll in the Rajamala landslide, which was triggered by torrential rains, rose to 61 after three more bodies were recovered on Tuesday in the search operations, informed the Idukki District Collector. The three bodies were found in the search operations carried out in Pettimudi, Rajamala landslide area. The search operation is underway to find the remaining nine persons who went missing after the landslide.

"Today 3 more bodies were found in the search operations carried out in Pettimudi, Rajamala landslide area. With this the total death toll reached to 61 and nine more bodies have to be found," said the District Collector. The incident occurred in the Idukki district on August 7.

Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan has said that the government will ensure the rehabilitation of the families affected by the Pettimudi, Rajamala landslide. Earlier, the district Information Office said that two NDRF teams, a full unit of Idukki fire and rescue team, a team each from Kottayam, Thiruvananthapuram, and a team which received special training are leading the rescue operations in Idukki's Rajamala.

While Vijayan had announced an ex-gratia of Rs 5 lakhs to kin of the deceased, Prime Minister Narendra Modi had also announced an ex-gratia of Rs 2 lakhs each from Prime Minister's National Relief Fund (PMNRF). Heavy rains in several parts of Kerala triggered floods and landslides which have wreaked havoc in the region over the past few days. (ANI)