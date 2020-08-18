MP minister Mohan Yadav tests positive for coronavirus

Madhya Pradesh Higher Education Minister Mohan Yadav said on Tuesday that he has tested positive for the coronavirus infection. "My corona test comes out to be positive so I have admitted to Aurobindo Hospital. By the grace of Baba Mahakal I am healthy," Yadav said in a tweet on Tuesday night.

He is a fifth member of Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan's council of ministers to test positive for the viral infection. Chouhan himself had tested positive in the last week of July. He recovered within two weeks.

Medical Education Minister Vishvas Sarang, Cooperatives Minister Arvind Bhadoriya, Water Resources Minister Tulsiram Silawat and Minister of State (Independent charge) for Backward Class and Minority Welfare Ramkhelawan Patel had tested positive for the infection earlier..