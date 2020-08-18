Left Menu
Development News Edition

Electricity dept employees in Andhra's Krishna district stage protest over suspension for demanding masks

Several linemen in the electricity department at Vissannapeta town of Nuzividu sub-division electricity office staged a protest on Tuesday alleging that one of the employees was suspended after he demanded masks for fieldwork.

ANI | Krishna (Andhra Pradesh) | Updated: 18-08-2020 23:30 IST | Created: 18-08-2020 23:30 IST
Electricity dept employees in Andhra's Krishna district stage protest over suspension for demanding masks
Anil Kumar along with his fellow lineman protesting here on Tuesday.. Image Credit: ANI

Several linemen in the electricity department at Vissannapeta town of Nuzividu sub-division electricity office staged a protest on Tuesday alleging that one of the employees was suspended after he demanded masks for fieldwork. Anil Kumar (lineman) alleged he was suspended earlier this month after he had asked to provide gloves, masks and sanitiser for field tasks.

Anil, who is the division president of state Electricity Bahujan Employees Welfare Association, held the protest in front of the Nuzividu Electricity Office, along with his fellow linemen. They have demanded action against the ADE and demanded Anil Kumar to be reinstated.

Lineman Anil Kumar said, "I went to the Assistant Divisional Engineer (ADE) R Ashok Kumar and told him that there are almost 150 coronavirus cases in Vissannapeta. I informed him that the last three months we have collected bills by making calls, and asked permission to follow the same method. But he forced us to go physically and delist the connections. I requested him for proper equipment like gloves, sanitiser and masks. But the ADE asked me to go on leave. He then suspended me on August 4." The Nuzividu subdivision electricity office has so far not responded to the allegation made by Anil Kumar. (ANI)

TRENDING

Watching Crash Landing on You is a syndrome in Japan, Minister T Motegi watched all episodes

Mutiny under way outside Mali capital, say Norwegian embassy and security source

Lenovo launches new range of Legion gaming laptops in India: Check price, specs

Business people in SA and Ghana to engage in trade and investment talks

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Role of community engagement in combating COVID-19

... ...

5G will be the key driving force for COVID-19 recovery: Here's how?

... ...

Canada’s COVID-19 pitfalls highlight need for integrated health information system

In the globalized world of today where outbreaks can spread far and wide within a matter of days, a global-level integrated health information system is ideal but Canadas provincial barriers show that the country lags much behind in deployi...

Pandemic must be impetus, not obstacle, for clean water access

To make matters worse, there are suspicions that the inadequacy of wastewater treatment methods in California, the rest of the USA, and indeed around the world may help to propagate the disease even more widely. ...

Videos

Latest News

UN tribunal convicts Hezbollah defendant in Hariri assassination case

A U.N.-backed court on Tuesday convicted a member of the Hezbollah group of conspiring to kill former Lebanese Prime Minister Rafik al-Hariri in a 2005 bombing that set the stage for years of confrontation between Lebanons political forces....

Trump's postmaster general pauses service cuts after mail-in ballots outcry

U.S. Postmaster General Louis DeJoy on Tuesday suspended all mail service changes until after the November election, bowing to an outcry by Democrats that the moves appeared to be an attempt to boost President Donald Trumps re-election chan...

Builders get extension to complete pending projects in Noida till Dec 2021

The Noida Authority on Tuesday extended the deadline for over a dozen builders to complete the pending projects here by December 31, 2021 under its zero period policy, an official statement said. These builders had earlier assured deliv...

UAV in Odisha fishermen's net in Bay of Bengal

It was a surprise for a group of fishermen from Odishas Balasore district as they netted an unmanned aerial vehicle UAV while fishing in the Bay of Bengal. The UAV was caught by the fishermen of Talapada village when they went to the deep s...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020