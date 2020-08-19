Left Menu
Woman shot at by son-in-law in UP's Muzaffarnagar

A woman was shot at allegedly by her son-in-law in UP’s Muzaffarnagar, police said on Tuesday. According to police, due to a family dispute, the accused's wife Neha was living at her parents’ home here. On Tuesday, Rahul came to his in-laws’ house and fired at his mother-in-law. Rahul had married Neha in 2019.

PTI | Muzaffarnagar | Updated: 19-08-2020 00:20 IST | Created: 19-08-2020 00:20 IST
A woman was shot at allegedly by her son-in-law in UP’s Muzaffarnagar, police said on Tuesday. The incident took place at the Shiv Nagar locality here on Tuesday evening, police said, adding the woman was admitted to the district hospital in a serious condition. The accused has been identified as Rahul.

Area DSP DS Kushwaha said they have registered a case against the accused, who is absconding. According to police, due to a family dispute, the accused's wife Neha was living at her parents’ home here. On Tuesday, Rahul came to his in-laws’ house and fired at his mother-in-law. Rahul had married Neha in 2019.

