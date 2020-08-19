J&K Lt Guv holds review of PMGSY progress

Jammu and Kashmir Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha on Tuesday said the administration was working with an agenda of equitable development to ensure the welfare of every section of the society. Sinha took a comprehensive review of the progress achieved under the Pradhan Mantri Gram Sadak Yojana (PMGSY) in a meeting held at Raj Bhavan here, an official spokesperson said.

The Lt governor told the meeting that the adminstration was working with an agenda of equitable development to ensure the welfare of every section of society and called for laying special focus on upgrading and improving the road connectivity, especially in rural and remote areas as it is a prerequisite for the socio-economic development of any region. Stressing on the need to upgrade and expand the road connectivity in the Union terriotry, the Lt governor urged the officers concerned to ensure the quality standards in road construction with climate-resilient construction so that the roads can withstand the vagaries of climate in the region, the spokesman said.

Sinha directed for strict adherence to project timelines. The Lt governor asked the Public Works (Roads and Buildings) principal secretary to submit a proposal for achieving pothole-free main roads across the UT, the spokesman said.

The LG further directed him to expedite the pace of work on all PMGSY roads for their timely completion and called for weekly monitoring of the work progress, setting of targets for completion of works and submission of the progress report on a regular basis. The Lt governor also sought a detailed report of schemes yet to be completed and directed for their completion in a time-bound manner, the spokesman said. PTI SSB HMB