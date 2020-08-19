Left Menu
Bengal reports record 3,175 new COVID-19 cases, 55 more deaths

West Bengal on Tuesday recorded the highest single-day spike of 3,175 new COVID-19 cases, taking its tally to 1,22,753, as per an official bulletin. North 24 Parganas reported 664 new cases, while 600 were detected in Kolkata, followed by Purba Medinipur (240) and South 24 Parganas (198), it said. Till Tuesday, the state tested 13,82,198 samples for COVID-19.

PTI | Kolkata | Updated: 19-08-2020 01:13 IST | Created: 19-08-2020 01:09 IST
Representative image Image Credit: ANI

West Bengal on Tuesday recorded the highest single-day spike of 3,175 new COVID-19 cases, taking its tally to 1,22,753, as per an official bulletin. The state reported 55 more deaths, following which the toll rose to 2,528, it said.

Total 2,987 people recovered from the disease over the last 24 hours, improving the discharge rate to 75.51 per cent. There are 27,535 active cases in the state at present, the bulletin issued by the Health Department said.

West Bengal tested 35,107 samples for COVID-19 since Monday, it said. So far, 92,690 people have recovered from the disease in West Bengal.

Kolkata registered 17 of the latest deaths, while 11 people died in North 24 Parganas. Nine fatalities were reported from Howrah and Hooghly recorded four deaths. Three people died in South 24 Parganas, two each in Murshidabad and Malda districts, and one each in Purba and Paschim Medinipur, Paschim Bardhaman, Nadia, Birbhum, Jalpaiguri and Darjeeling, the bulletin said.

Fifty-one of the latest deaths happened due to comorbidities where COVID-19 was incidental, it said. North 24 Parganas reported 664 new cases, while 600 were detected in Kolkata, followed by Purba Medinipur (240) and South 24 Parganas (198), it said.

Till Tuesday, the state tested 13,82,198 samples for COVID-19. Meanwhile, a 110-bed new unit to treat COVID-19 patients was opened at the NRS Medical College and Hospital in Kolkata during the day.

