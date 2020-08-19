Non-profit body linked to UN hails Bengal govt s handling of COVID pandemic

The Japan-based United Nation World Peace Association (UNWPA), a non-profit organisation, has hailed West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee and her government for its handling of the COVID-19 pandemic in the state. In a letter to the Minister of State of Labour Nirmal Maji, UNWPA founder-president Fusao Kitagawa also lauded him for his contribution towards the society during this ongoing pandemic.

"...from the end of our representative we learnt about you and your state government. We also learnt about your humanitarian chief minister.... "We are also aware enough about your graceful contribution towards the society during this pandemic. Doctors are another form of omnipotent. The mankind is in your safe hands. We are feeling proud to provide you a certificate as the symbol of our gratitude and appreciations," Kitagawa wrote to Maji in the letter dated August 17.

Maji, a doctor and the president of West Bengal Medical Council, said he is honoured and elated for this recognition. "It will give me the impetus to keep on working for people," he said.

The UNWPA is a non-profit organization registered with the UN Department of Economic and Social Affairs civil society..