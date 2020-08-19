Left Menu
Development News Edition

East African participants in World Heritage online training workshop

A World Heritage “Tentative List” is an inventory of natural and cultural sites located within the boundaries of a State Party to the World Heritage Convention, which it considers to be of outstanding universal value, and which are likely to be nominated for inscription on the World Heritage List in the next five to ten years.

UNESCO | Updated: 19-08-2020 07:54 IST | Created: 19-08-2020 07:54 IST
East African participants in World Heritage online training workshop
A World Heritage “Tentative List” is an inventory of natural and cultural sites located within the boundaries of a State Party to the World Heritage Convention, which it considers to be of outstanding universal value, and which are likely to be nominated for inscription on the World Heritage List in the next five to ten years. Image Credit: Wikimedia

Four participants from Comoros and Rwanda are joining 14 other representatives from African countries to participate in a two-day online workshop entitled "Elaboration of nominations to the World Heritage List" on 13 and 14 August 2020. The workshop, organized by the School of African Heritage (Ecole du Patrimoine Africain -EPA) in collaboration with the UNESCO World Heritage Centre, the African World Heritage Fund (AWHF), the Rwandan National Commission for UNESCO and the Rwandan Ministry of Sports and Culture, with financial support from the Norwegian Ministry of Foreign Affairs, aims to support African countries with the elaboration and updating of their Tentative Lists.

A World Heritage "Tentative List" is an inventory of natural and cultural sites located within the boundaries of a State Party to the World Heritage Convention, which it considers to be of outstanding universal value, and which are likely to be nominated for inscription on the World Heritage List in the next five to ten years.

The training workshop, held in French, was originally foreseen to take place in Rwanda but due to travel restrictions linked to the COVID-19 pandemic was modified into two parts, a theoretical workshop, which is being offered online, and a practical workshop, which will be organized in Kigali, Rwanda as soon as the travel conditions permit.

Four participants from Eastern Africa: Dr Toiwilou Mze Hamadi, Director-General of the National Centre for Scientific Research and Documentation (CNDRS), and Ms Oumratti Ainli Oicheikh, an architect and site manager of the Mutsamudu heritage site in Union of Comores, Mr Ainli Oicheikh Oumratti from Comoros, Amb. Mr Robert Masozera, Director General of the National Museums of Rwanda, and Mr Albert Mutesa, Secretary-General from the Rwanda National Commission for UNESCO, are participating in the online workshop, where they will introduce the status of heritage in their countries and exchange with other participants on planning for World Heritage nominations.

The online workshop is being led by eight resource persons from UNESCO Advisory Bodies to the World Heritage Committee: International Union for Conservation of Nature (IUCN), International Council on Monuments and Sites (ICOMOS) and International Centre for the Study of the Preservation and Restoration of Cultural Property (ICCROM) as well as representatives from the African World Heritage Fund (AWHF) UNESCO Category II Centre.

TRENDING

Will It's Okay to Not Be Okay be renewed for Season 2? Know in details

Watching Crash Landing on You is a syndrome in Japan, Minister T Motegi watched all episodes

Mutiny under way outside Mali capital, say Norwegian embassy and security source

Attack on Titan Season 4: Will Titan capture Eren's layer? Final season’s division into 2 blocks

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Role of community engagement in combating COVID-19

... ...

5G will be the key driving force for COVID-19 recovery: Here's how?

... ...

Canada’s COVID-19 pitfalls highlight need for integrated health information system

In the globalized world of today where outbreaks can spread far and wide within a matter of days, a global-level integrated health information system is ideal but Canadas provincial barriers show that the country lags much behind in deployi...

Pandemic must be impetus, not obstacle, for clean water access

To make matters worse, there are suspicions that the inadequacy of wastewater treatment methods in California, the rest of the USA, and indeed around the world may help to propagate the disease even more widely. ...

Videos

Latest News

Lyon's youth takes on experience of Bayern in CL semifinal

Having already eliminated Juventus and Manchester City, the task of overcoming the final hurdle to reach a first Champions League final suddenly seems less daunting for Lyon. Even if the French clubs semifinal opponent on Wednesday is a Bay...

Kingsoft unaudits 2020 interim results and its second-quarter results

Kingsoft Corporation Limited Kingsoft or the Company HKEx stock code 03888, a leading Chinese software and Internet service company, has announced its unaudited 2020 interim results and its second-quarter results for the period ended 30 Jun...

PSG beats Leipzig 3-0 to reach 1st Champions League final

The wait is finally over for Paris Saint-Germain. After 110 Champions League matches, the French powerhouse has made it to the final of Europes top club competition.No other club to reach the final had to wait longer, with Arsenal holding t...

IMD predicts heavy to very heavy rain in Konkan, central Maha

Heavy to very heavy rainfall is likely to occur in Konkan and central Maharashtra over the next four to five days, the India Meteorological Department has said. Mumbai and neighbouring Thane are likely to witness maximum rainfall intensity ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020