Awaiting SC's order copy to decide future course of action in Sushant case: Mumbai Police Commissioner

We will examine the order copy of the Supreme Court verdict ordering CBI investigation in Sushant Singh Rajput's death case to decide future course of action, said Mumbai Police Commissioner Param Bir Singh on Wednesday. "We are awaiting a copy of the order once we get it we will examine it and decide further course of action. We have asked our advocates in the Supreme Court to send us a copy at the earliest," Singh told reporters here.

Holding that the FIR registered in Bihar's Patna over the death of Sushant Singh Rajput was legitimate, the Supreme Court on Wednesday directed the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) to investigate the case. The single-judge bench of Justice Hrishikesh Roy also said that the Bihar Government was competent to recommend transferring the case to the CBI.

The apex court also asked Mumbai Police to hand over all the evidence collected so far in the case to the CBI. The state of Maharashtra refused the option to challenge the order, Justice Roy said. The apex court had, in its last hearing on August 11, reserved its judgment and asked all the parties to file their respective submissions in the case.

An FIR was registered in Patna on a complaint filed by KK Singh, Rajput's father, under sections related to abetment to suicide. Rajput was found dead at his Mumbai residence on June 14.