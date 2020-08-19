Fire breaks out at power station in Greater Noida, no casualty

A major fire broke out at a power station in Greater Noida on Wednesday morning, officials said. No one was hurt in the fire that broke out in a transformer at the power station of Noida Power Company Limited (NPCL) in Sector 148. The blaze was reported around 8:30 AM, the officials said.

Thick smoke billowed from the power station and could be seen in the sky from a distance. It was controlled by 10:30 AM. The cause of the fire is yet to be ascertained, according to police officials.

"Around a dozen fire tenders were rushed to the spot immediately and fire-fighting lasted for about two hours. The blaze was eventually doused and the situation brought under control," an official from the local Knowledge Park police station said. The incident also led to a brief disruption in power supply to nearby areas, locals told PTI.

NPCL, a joint venture between the RP-Sanjiv Goenka Group and the Greater Noida Industrial Development Authority, reaches out to a population of about 7 lakh spread across an area of 335 sq km, according to its website..