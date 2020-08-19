Left Menu
AASU, AJYCP announce committee as they look to form political parties

Now, what we can do being in AASU, that will be advised by this committee." The AASU and AJYCP leaders along with those from Krishak Mukti Sangram Samiti (KMSS) have been separately making public statements about forming new political parties since the movement against the contentious Citizenship (Amendment) Act began last year..

PTI | Guwahati | Updated: 19-08-2020 14:04 IST | Created: 19-08-2020 14:04 IST
AASU, AJYCP announce committee as they look to form political parties

The AASU and AJYCP on Wednesday set up a committee to suggest the two organisation's future course of action, a step towards their much-talked about political entry ahead of the state polls early next year. Addressing a joint press conference here, the top leaders of the influential All Assam Students' Union (AASU) and Asom Jatiyatabadi Yuva Chhatra Parishad (AJYCP) announced that the 18-member committee will fix the academic, social, economical and political discourse in order to protect the future of the indigenous people of the state.

The committee will have eminent litterateur and former Rajya Sabha member Nagen Saikia, and Padma Shree awardee and writer-journalist Arup Kumar Dutta as the members, AASU president Dipankar Kumar Nath said. The other prominent members area former Meghalaya governor Ranjit Shekhar Mooshahary, who was also the director general of NSG, BSF and DGP of Kerala, an National Award- winning filmmaker Jahnu Barua, also a Padma Bhushan awardee, among others, he added.

When asked specifically if the students' body was entering the political arena, AASU chief advisor Samujjal Kumar Bhattacharya said, "The non-political nature of AASU and AJYCP will remain. Now, what we can do being in AASU, that will be advised by this committee." The AASU and AJYCP leaders along with those from Krishak Mukti Sangram Samiti (KMSS) have been separately making public statements about forming new political parties since the movement against the contentious Citizenship (Amendment) Act began last year..

