Maha: Shops on either sides of road open in Kalyan, Dombivli

Shops on either sides of the road in Kalyan and Dombivali towns here in Maharashtra opened on Wednesday after the local civic body allowed commercial establishments, barring malls, gymnasiums and swimming pools, to operate on all days outside COVID-19 hotspots. The Kalyan Dombivli Municipal Corporation (KDMC) also extended the timings for shops to remain open.

Earlier, shops on two sides of the road were allowed to open on alternate days from 9 am to 5 am. KDMC Commissioner Vijay Suryavanshi, in an order issued on Tuesday evening, allowed all shops, except malls, market complexes, vegetable markets, gyms and swimming pools, outside COVID-19 hotspots to open on all days and also extended their timings.

The order also stated that protocols laid down for preventing the spread of COVID-19 should be strictly followed, and action would be taken against business establishments violating the guidelines. KDMC spokesperson Madhuri Phopale said areas designated as COVID-19 hotspots will be required to follow the restrictions as announced from time-to-time.

Following the order, people wearing masks were seen queuing outside shops of Ganpati idols, decorative items and confectioneries on Wednesday to make purchases ahead of the Ganesh Chaturthi on August 22. Tushar Raje, a resident of Kalyan, welcomed the civic body's decision to ease the restrictions, but said citizens need to take care and adhere to the guidelines for preventing the spread of coronavirus.

Dombivli resident Bhagwan Mandlik feared the easing of restrictions could lead to crowding in markets, but also said that businesses cannot be kept shut for very long. Some citizens said they support the Maharashtra government's appeal to keep the Ganesh festival celebrations simple and low-key this year in view of the pandemic.