Upgraded Emfuleni roads to facilitate smoother running of commerce

Gauteng MEC for Public Transport and Roads Infrastructure, Jacob Mamabolo, says the recently upgraded roads in Emfuleni Local Municipality will go a long way in facilitating the smoother running of commerce in the district.

The Department of Roads and Transport undertook a five-month road rehabilitation project, valued at R9 million, as part of the drive to improve the state of road infrastructure in Emfuleni, which is located in the Sedibeng District.

Mamabolo said the rehabilitation of the roads is part of his department's Smart Mobility strategy, which prioritises the delivery of quality infrastructure and contributes to growing the economy of Gauteng.

"Road infrastructure forms the core of the sixth administration's efforts to reignite the economy of our province. If we are to reposition Gauteng as the inland hub for freight and logistics, we need to be smart in the upkeep and maintenance of our roads," Mamabolo said on Tuesday.

Roadworks on the projects included the rehabilitation of the pavement structure along Adams Road, Moshoeshoe and Vilakazi Streets, improving pedestrian safety by installing sidewalks, as well as improving the functionality of drainage structures.

"These roads are major arteries in Emfuleni and their state posed a huge challenge in the economic activities in the Vaal area," Mamabolo said.

A total of 30 workers were employed on a monthly basis for the entire period of construction.

Benefits to residents, motorists, business and communities include improved roadway capacity, reduced travel times, enhanced driving experience, easy access to business, residential and agricultural estates, as well as improved general road safety.

Mamabolo, who was in Emfuleni to officially unveil the upgraded roads, visited Evaton taxi rank and the local mall's taxi rank to inspect compliance measures in place to curb the spread of Coronavirus.

"Taxi rank visits form part of our site visits to check on the work done by the taxi rank support committees, who have been tasked with enforcing social distancing, cleaning and disinfecting of loading bays and taxis, sanitisation of all commuters and ensuring that no one gets into a taxi without a mask," Mamabolo said.

