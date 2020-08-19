Left Menu
Development News Edition

Karnataka Deputy CM visits Jamakhandi amid Krishna River overflow

Karnataka Deputy Chief Minister Govind M Karjol on Wednesday visited Jamakhandi to inspect the Krishna river overflow in the affected areas to assess the damage caused due to flood.

ANI | Bengaluru (Karnataka) | Updated: 19-08-2020 15:40 IST | Created: 19-08-2020 15:40 IST
Karnataka Deputy CM visits Jamakhandi amid Krishna River overflow
Karnataka Deputy Chief Minister Govind M Karjol visited Jamakhandi on Wednesday. Image Credit: ANI

Karnataka Deputy Chief Minister Govind M Karjol on Wednesday visited Jamakhandi to inspect the Krishna river overflow in the affected areas to assess the damage caused due to flood. Many villagers in the region shifted to other safe places. He urged the authorities to assess the damage and take the necessary precautions.

He also visited the Chikhakandi Bridge in Mudhol taluk, the village of Govinakoppa in Badami taluk on the bank of the Malaprabha river and the Chloechagudda village of Badami taluk on the edge of the Malaprabha river as well. Earlier today, several parts of Karnataka were inundated by rainwaters following heavy downpours.

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) had predicted rain/thundershowers are very likely to occur at most places over coastal Karnataka and at a few places over interior Karnataka and heavy rainfall likely to occur at isolated places over coastal Karnataka over the next 24 hours. (ANI)

TRENDING

Will It's Okay to Not Be Okay be renewed for Season 2? Know in details

Watching Crash Landing on You is a syndrome in Japan, Minister T Motegi watched all episodes

Mutiny under way outside Mali capital, say Norwegian embassy and security source

Julius Lothar Meyer: Google doodle on first periodic table’s developer on his 190th birthday

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Role of community engagement in combating COVID-19

... ...

5G will be the key driving force for COVID-19 recovery: Here's how?

... ...

Canada’s COVID-19 pitfalls highlight need for integrated health information system

In the globalized world of today where outbreaks can spread far and wide within a matter of days, a global-level integrated health information system is ideal but Canadas provincial barriers show that the country lags much behind in deployi...

Pandemic must be impetus, not obstacle, for clean water access

To make matters worse, there are suspicions that the inadequacy of wastewater treatment methods in California, the rest of the USA, and indeed around the world may help to propagate the disease even more widely. ...

Videos

Latest News

UP: Total COVID deaths reach 2,638; active cases reducing since Aug 16

The number of deaths due to COVID-19&#160;reached 2,638 in Uttar Pradesh on Wednesday with the states case fatality rate CFR coming down to 1.57 per cent, a senior official said. A total of 2,638 people have died in the state due to coronav...

Lucknow Collectorate shut for two days after staffers test COVID-19 positive

The district collectorate in Lucknow, which houses the offices of several administrative officers, was on Wednesday closed for two days for sanitisation after some staffers tested positive for COVID-19. As a result of some staffers at the L...

Kishor Rungta assumes charge as Chairman of Fertilisers Association of India

Shri. Kishor Rungta, CMD, The Fertilizers And Chemicals Travancore Ltd FACT has assumed charge as Chairman of Fertilisers Association of India, Southern Region FAI SR.The Fertiliser Association of India FAI is an elite body that represents...

COVID-19 patient tries to escape from hospital in UP's Moradabad, falls to death from third floor

A 28-year-old COVID-19 patient fell to her death from the third floor of a hospital here on Wednesday when she was allegedly trying to escape, police said. The woman, a resident of Gaura village under Bilar police station area here, was und...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020