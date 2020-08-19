Left Menu
One terrorist killed in J-K's Shopian encounter

One unidentified terrorist was killed in an encounter that broke out between security forces and terrorists in Molu Chitragam area of Shopian district on Wednesday afternoon.

ANI | Shopian (Jammu And Kashmir) | Updated: 19-08-2020 17:00 IST | Created: 19-08-2020 16:51 IST
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI

"One unidentified terrorist killed in an encounter between security forces and terrorists in Shopian district of South Kashmir. Operation is still going on," said Jammu and Kashmir Police.

The story is developing and more details are awaited.

