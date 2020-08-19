Left Menu
Vistara's first A321neo aircraft to enter commercial operations from Thursday

However, since July, India has formed separate bilateral air bubble arrangements with countries like the USA, Germany, France, the UAE, the UK and the Maldives for international flight operations. Vistara had on Tuesday said it will operate special flights on the Delhi-London route from August 28 to September 30 as part of the bubble pact signed between India and the UK.

Vistara's first A321neo aircraft, received by the airline from Airbus last month, will enter commercial operations from Thursday. The aircraft's first flight would be on the Delhi-Chennai route, the full-service carrier said in a statement on Wednesday. "Vistara's Airbus A321neo will operate on domestic routes for a limited period before being deployed on international routes, subject to regulatory approvals," it stated.

This A321neo aircraft has a total of 188 seats, 12 in Business class, 24 in Premium Economy class, and 152 in the Economy class. Scheduled international flights continue to remain suspended in the country since March 23 due to the coronavirus pandemic. However, since July, India has formed separate bilateral air bubble arrangements with countries like the USA, Germany, France, the UAE, the UK and the Maldives for international flight operations. Under a bilateral air bubble pact, airlines of both the countries can operate international flights with certain restrictions. Vistara had on Tuesday said it will operate special flights on the Delhi-London route from August 28 to September 30 as part of the bubble pact signed between India and the UK. The Delhi-London flights would be operated on its newly-inducted B787-9 aircraft. Moreover, the full-service carrier is seeking necessary regulatory approvals to soon operate similar special flights to Paris in France and Frankfurt in Germany. After a gap of two months due to the coronavirus-triggered lockdown, India resumed domestic passenger flights on May 25, albeit in a curtailed manner.

