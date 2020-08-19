Left Menu
MP man cycles 105 km to ferry son to Class 10 exam centre

With no public transport available due to the COVID-19 lockdown and hardly any money, Shobhram decided to take his son on a bicycle to Dhar town, some 105 km away, so that he can appear in Class 10th boards supplementary exam conducted under the Madhya Pradesh governments Ruk Jana Nahin" scheme. The scheme gives an opportunity to students to clear those subjects which they were unable to pass in the first attempt.

PTI | Dhar | Updated: 19-08-2020 18:26 IST | Created: 19-08-2020 18:26 IST
In absence of public transport, a 38-year-old man travelled on a bicycle for 105 km carrying his son to ensure he does not miss Class 10 boards supplementary exam here in Madhya Pradesh. Though Shobhram, who paddled the cycle, is himself unlettered, he said he understands the importance of education and did not want his son to waste one year by missing the supplementary paper.

Therefore, he decided to undertake the arduous journey, with his son on the cycle's rear seat, from his village Baydipur in Dhar districts Manawar tehsil to reach the exam centre on time. With no public transport available due to the COVID-19 lockdown and hardly any money, Shobhram decided to take his son on a bicycle to Dhar town, some 105 km away, so that he can appear in Class 10th boards supplementary exam conducted under the Madhya Pradesh governments Ruk Jana Nahin" scheme.

The scheme gives an opportunity to students to clear those subjects which they were unable to pass in the first attempt. No means of transport, including bus, were available due to the prevailing coronavirus situation. But if I had missed this opportunity, then my sons one year would have gone waste. Therefore, I decided to take him for the examination on a bicycle, Shobhram told PTI on Wednesday.

Besides, we dont have money or even a motorcycle. Nobody helps. But for improving my sons life, I brought him to Dhar for appearing in the examination on bicycle, he said.

We carried food and other eatables with us for sustaining ourselves in Dhar for two-three days. We started on Monday and after spending a few hours of night at Manawar town, we reached Dhar on Tuesday morning just before start of the exam, he said. The boy, Ashish, aged around 15, said I am studying in Class 10 and I came here on cycle with my father for appearing in the examination.

Ashish appeared in the examination held at the Government Bhoj Girls School in Dhar..

