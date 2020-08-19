Left Menu
Development News Edition

Waterlogging chokes Noida after heavy rains

Many people took to social media to share pictures and videos of the rain fury, with ankle to knee-deep water at places, while some alleged mismanagement by government agencies over the problem. Waterlogging also impacted commercial sectors of 62 and 63, 10, 12, 32 as well as several villages in Noida, while large swathes of low-lying open grounds, like in Sector 7x and along the expressways, were inundated.

PTI | Noida | Updated: 19-08-2020 18:53 IST | Created: 19-08-2020 18:53 IST
Waterlogging chokes Noida after heavy rains

Several roads stretches and residential areas of Uttar Pradesh's Noida were submerged in water on Wednesday after a spell of heavy rains that threw life out of gear for residents. Residents also complained of water entering basements of high-rise buildings. Many people took to social media to share pictures and videos of the rain fury, with ankle to knee-deep water at places, while some alleged mismanagement by government agencies over the problem.

Waterlogging also impacted commercial sectors of 62 and 63, 10, 12, 32 as well as several villages in Noida, while large swathes of low-lying open grounds, like in Sector 7x and along the expressways, were inundated. Noida Authority CEO Ritu Maheshwari said on Twitter that residents can call the round-the-clock helpline number - 0120-2423795 - for early resolution of waterlogging in their area.

Her tweet came a day after the Noida Authority's board approved a budget of Rs 4,640 crore for the ongoing fiscal year. The funds are to be used for development works, among others, according to officials. "There has been intermittent rainfall but downpour from 9 am to 1 pm was so heavy that I could not see the high-rise building, some 500 metres distant from mine," Sector 76 resident Ankur Srivastava said.

The worst-hit were people who could not reach office and industries that employed them. Some even alleged no help by Noida Authority despite complaints. "We are already working with low number of staff due to the COVID-19 outbreak. The rains just increased the trouble. On Wednesday, we had 25 per cent less staff in attendance while those who came for work faced hardships due to waterlogging," Arun Kumar of the Festo India engineering company in Phase II told PTI.

He said his company reached out to the government agency as did some other firms from the area to complaint about the problem but claimed that there was no follow-up or resolution. "It was knee-deep water in the morning. The main reason is that there is a drain along the road near our company and it was not properly cleaned. Also, the size of the drain is smaller than it should have been ideally. Hence, the overflow and waterlogging," Kumar said.

Waterlogging was also reported at the Chief Medical Officer's office, Mahila Thana, Road Transport Office, among other government buildings in Noida..

TRENDING

Will It's Okay to Not Be Okay be renewed for Season 2? Know in details

Watching Crash Landing on You is a syndrome in Japan, Minister T Motegi watched all episodes

Julius Lothar Meyer: Google doodle on first periodic table’s developer on his 190th birthday

Mutiny under way outside Mali capital, say Norwegian embassy and security source

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Role of community engagement in combating COVID-19

... ...

5G will be the key driving force for COVID-19 recovery: Here's how?

... ...

Canada’s COVID-19 pitfalls highlight need for integrated health information system

In the globalized world of today where outbreaks can spread far and wide within a matter of days, a global-level integrated health information system is ideal but Canadas provincial barriers show that the country lags much behind in deployi...

Pandemic must be impetus, not obstacle, for clean water access

To make matters worse, there are suspicions that the inadequacy of wastewater treatment methods in California, the rest of the USA, and indeed around the world may help to propagate the disease even more widely. ...

Videos

Latest News

Diet, nutrition play key role in preventing deaths due to diseases including COVID: Vardhan

Highlighting the&#160;key role played by healthy food in combating morbidities and building ones resilience and immunity towards various kinds of diseases, Union Health Minister Harsh Vardhan on Wednesday said people of the same household h...

National Recruitment Agency to conduct online test for govt jobs twice a year: Jitendra Singh

Terming the setting up of a National Recruitment Agency as historic, Union minister Jitendra Singh on Wednesday said it will conduct an online Common Eligibility Test for shortlisting candidates for majority of central government jobs twice...

Ruchi Soya Q1 net profit falls 13 pc to Rs 12.25 cr; Balkrishna resigns as MD

Patanjali Group firm Ruchi Soya on Wednesday reported 13 per cent decline in its net profit to Rs 12.25 crore for the first quarter ended June 30, and announced the resignation of Acharya Balkrishna as managing director of the company. Its ...

COVID-19: Sculptors bear loss after demand for handmade idols drop in Delhi

Sculptors in Delhi are bearing losses after the demand and the sale of handmade idols dropped due to the coronavirus pandemic. The situation remains unchanged even during the festivals. Speaking to ANI, a sculptor in Delhis Jhandewalan area...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020