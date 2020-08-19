Left Menu
Development News Edition

DRI seizes over 50 kg narcotic drugs worth Rs 6 crore buried underground

Subsequently, a multi-state drug cartel was busted and over 250 kg of drugs like Mephedrone, Ketamine and Ephedrine besides raw materials, collectively worth Rs 97 crore, was seized in an operation across Hyderabad and Mumbai by the DRI. The DRI arrested three people, including the mastermind, who was illegally manufacturing the drugs in Hyderabad and two others from Mumbai.

PTI | Hyderabad | Updated: 19-08-2020 18:59 IST | Created: 19-08-2020 18:59 IST
DRI seizes over 50 kg narcotic drugs worth Rs 6 crore buried underground

Hyderabad, Aug 19 (PTI): Continuing its crackdown on illegal drugs manufacturing, the Directorate of Revenue Intelligence on Wednesday said it has unearthed 52.5 kg of illegal narcotic drugs valued at over Rs 6 crore which was buried underground in the premises of a building on the city outskirts. As part of its operations, DRI officials yesterday seized 45 kg of Ephedrine, and 7.5 kg Mephedrone, which were packed in plastic bags and buried underground within the compound of a premises on the outskirts of Hyderabad, a release from DRIs Hyderabad Zonal Unit said.

The DRI had busted a factorynear here on August 15 where Mephedrone, a banned psychotropic substance under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act, 1985 (NDPS Act), was being illegally manufactured. Subsequently, a multi-state drug cartel was busted and over 250 kg of drugs like Mephedrone, Ketamine and Ephedrine besides raw materials, collectively worth Rs 97 crore, was seized in an operation across Hyderabad and Mumbai by the DRI.

The DRI arrested three people, including the mastermind, who was illegally manufacturing the drugs in Hyderabad and two others from Mumbai. Mephedrone is a synthetic stimulant drug generally abused for recreation and is colloquially known as bath salt, Meow Meow, etc.

Ephedrine, a controlled substance is a highly sought-after chemical precursor in the illicit manufacture of methamphetamine, the release added.PTI VVK BN WELCOME BN WELCOME.

TRENDING

Will It's Okay to Not Be Okay be renewed for Season 2? Know in details

Watching Crash Landing on You is a syndrome in Japan, Minister T Motegi watched all episodes

Julius Lothar Meyer: Google doodle on first periodic table’s developer on his 190th birthday

Mutiny under way outside Mali capital, say Norwegian embassy and security source

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Role of community engagement in combating COVID-19

... ...

5G will be the key driving force for COVID-19 recovery: Here's how?

... ...

Canada’s COVID-19 pitfalls highlight need for integrated health information system

In the globalized world of today where outbreaks can spread far and wide within a matter of days, a global-level integrated health information system is ideal but Canadas provincial barriers show that the country lags much behind in deployi...

Pandemic must be impetus, not obstacle, for clean water access

To make matters worse, there are suspicions that the inadequacy of wastewater treatment methods in California, the rest of the USA, and indeed around the world may help to propagate the disease even more widely. ...

Videos

Latest News

Stocks open higher on Wall Street; Apple nears $2 trillion

Stocks are opening higher on Wall Street Wednesday, a day after the SP 500 closed at a record high for the first time since February. Technology led the way higher again, and Apple edged closer to becoming the first US company to be worth...

San Francisco blanketed in smoke as California fires rage

Thousands of people were under orders to evacuate in regions surrounding the San Francisco Bay Area Wednesday as some 30 wildfires blazed across the state amid a blistering heat wave now in its second week. Smoke blanketed the city of San F...

Insurance magnate, ex-N.C. Congress member learn sentences

A big political donor, his consultant and a former North Carolina congressman are receiving punishments for their roles in trying to bribe the states top insurance regulator. U.S. District Judge Max Cogburn scheduled sentencing on Wednesday...

Saudi Arabia cautiously welcomes UAE, Israel normalisation

Saudi Arabias foreign minister on Wednesday cautiously welcomed an agreement between its close ally the United Arab Emirates and Israel to establish full ties and exchange embassies. Prince Faisal bin Farhan said the deal, which also halted...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020