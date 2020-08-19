DRI seizes over 50 kg narcotic drugs worth Rs 6 crore buried underground

Hyderabad, Aug 19 (PTI): Continuing its crackdown on illegal drugs manufacturing, the Directorate of Revenue Intelligence on Wednesday said it has unearthed 52.5 kg of illegal narcotic drugs valued at over Rs 6 crore which was buried underground in the premises of a building on the city outskirts. As part of its operations, DRI officials yesterday seized 45 kg of Ephedrine, and 7.5 kg Mephedrone, which were packed in plastic bags and buried underground within the compound of a premises on the outskirts of Hyderabad, a release from DRIs Hyderabad Zonal Unit said.

The DRI had busted a factorynear here on August 15 where Mephedrone, a banned psychotropic substance under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act, 1985 (NDPS Act), was being illegally manufactured. Subsequently, a multi-state drug cartel was busted and over 250 kg of drugs like Mephedrone, Ketamine and Ephedrine besides raw materials, collectively worth Rs 97 crore, was seized in an operation across Hyderabad and Mumbai by the DRI.

The DRI arrested three people, including the mastermind, who was illegally manufacturing the drugs in Hyderabad and two others from Mumbai. Mephedrone is a synthetic stimulant drug generally abused for recreation and is colloquially known as bath salt, Meow Meow, etc.

Ephedrine, a controlled substance is a highly sought-after chemical precursor in the illicit manufacture of methamphetamine, the release added.