Left Menu
Development News Edition

Andhra Pradesh reports 9,742 new COVID-19 cases, 86 deaths

Andhra Pradesh reported 9,742 new COVID-19 cases, 8,061 recoveries, and 86 deaths in the state in the last 24 hours, the State Health Department said on Wednesday.

ANI | Amaravati (Andhra Pradesh) | Updated: 19-08-2020 19:41 IST | Created: 19-08-2020 19:41 IST
Andhra Pradesh reports 9,742 new COVID-19 cases, 86 deaths
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI

Andhra Pradesh reported 9,742 new COVID-19 cases, 8,061 recoveries, and 86 deaths in the state in the last 24 hours, the State Health Department said on Wednesday. While 15 deaths were reported in the Chittoor district, 15 in Nellore, eight in Anantapur, seven in Guntur, six each in Prakasam and Srikakulam, five each in East Godavari, Visakhapatnam, Vizianagaram and West Godavari districts, four in Kadapa district, three in Krishna district and two in Kurnool district.

With this, the total number of cases stands at 3,16,003 including 86,725 active cases, 2,26,372 recoveries, and 2,906 deaths till Wednesday. As per the Union Health Ministry, the country has seen a spike of 64,531 new cases and 1,092 deaths in the last 24 hours.

The COVID-19 tally in the country has gone up to 27,67,274 including 6,76,514 active cases, 20,37,871 discharged patients, and 52,889 deaths, according to the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare. (ANI)

TRENDING

Will It's Okay to Not Be Okay be renewed for Season 2? Know in details

Watching Crash Landing on You is a syndrome in Japan, Minister T Motegi watched all episodes

Julius Lothar Meyer: Google doodle on first periodic table’s developer on his 190th birthday

Mutiny under way outside Mali capital, say Norwegian embassy and security source

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Role of community engagement in combating COVID-19

... ...

5G will be the key driving force for COVID-19 recovery: Here's how?

... ...

Canada’s COVID-19 pitfalls highlight need for integrated health information system

In the globalized world of today where outbreaks can spread far and wide within a matter of days, a global-level integrated health information system is ideal but Canadas provincial barriers show that the country lags much behind in deployi...

Pandemic must be impetus, not obstacle, for clean water access

To make matters worse, there are suspicions that the inadequacy of wastewater treatment methods in California, the rest of the USA, and indeed around the world may help to propagate the disease even more widely. ...

Videos

Latest News

Governor of Delhi NCT accords permissions to open Hotels & Restaurants

In a major announcement that fulfils the demands of the Hospitality Industry in the National capital Region, the Lt. Governor of National Capital Territory NCT of Delhi has accorded permissions for the opening of the Hotels Restaurants in ...

IRDAI mulls not-for-profit company to promote loss prevention

Regulator IRDAI is mulling a not-for-profit company for loss prevention and minimisation in the general insurance industry which among other things could be mandated to set up a Garage Network Master for standardising the vehicle repair cos...

6 lakh may have been coronavirus-infected in Hyderabad: Study

There may be at least six lakh people in the city who have been infected by coronavirus with a large number of them asymptomatic and need no hospitalisation, a study said on Wednesday. Conducted by CSIR-Centre for Cellular and Molecular Bio...

Tell progress on drafting of rules for CAA implementation: Rajasthan HC to Centre

The Rajasthan High Court here on Wednesday sought to know from the Centre about the progress on the drafting of rules for the implementation of the Citizenship Amendement Act passed by Parliament last year. According to the amended citizen...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020