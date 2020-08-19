Left Menu
Heavy rain throws traffic out of gear in Gurgaon

Rain also lashed many parts of Punjab and Chandigarh, resulting in a dip in maximum temperatures. Karnal, Ambala and Hisar in Haryana recorded below normal maximum temperatures at 28.2 degrees Celsius, 31.1 degrees and 33.2 degrees respectively, the Meteorological Department said.

PTI | Chandigarh | Updated: 19-08-2020 20:43 IST | Created: 19-08-2020 20:32 IST
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI

Heavy rain lashed Haryana on Wednesday, flooding many roads and disrupting vehicular movement in several areas, including Gurgaon. The traffic was bumper to bumper and many vehicles moved at a snail's pace as heavy downpour left many roads inundated in Gurgaon, which falls in the National Capital Region. Some of the worst-affected areas included the IFFCO Chowk, Golf Course road and Hero Honda Chowk.

It was a reminder to the downpour during the 2016 monsoon that had triggered massive traffic jams, a local resident said. In just a few hours, the city had received 130 mm of rain, which had also left three underpasses waterlogged, Deputy Commissioner Vinay Pratap Singh told reporters.

Singh was out on the roads taking stock of the situation as officials from civic authorities, besides police personnel worked to drain water at some points and manage traffic. Men and machinery had been pressed into service to drain water, he said.

Congress leader and former Haryana minister Randeep Surjewala took a dig at the BJP-led state government. "The Millennium City Gurgaon, Oops 'Gurugram' in Khattar Rule!" Surjewala tweeted. "And we are naive enough to think that 'name change' is panacea for all ills in BJP Rule !!!!!" Ambala, Hisar, Karnal, Panchkula, Yamunanagar, Sonipat in Haryana were among the other places that received heavy rainfall. Rain also lashed many parts of Punjab and Chandigarh, resulting in a dip in maximum temperatures.

Karnal, Ambala and Hisar in Haryana recorded below normal maximum temperatures at 28.2 degrees Celsius, 31.1 degrees and 33.2 degrees respectively, the Meteorological Department said. Amritsar, Ludhiana and Patiala in Punjab, which also received rain, recorded below normal maximums of 32 degrees, 32.4 degrees and 32.5 degrees respectively. Chandigarh's maximum settled at 30.7 degrees Celsius.

