Left Menu
Development News Edition

Locust control operations done in six states from April 11 to August 18

Locust control operations have been done in 2,76,267 hectares area of six states from April 11 to August 18 by Locust Circle Offices (LCOs), Ministry of Agriculture and Farmers' Welfare said on Thursday.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 19-08-2020 21:40 IST | Created: 19-08-2020 21:40 IST
Locust control operations done in six states from April 11 to August 18
Representative image. Image Credit: ANI

Locust control operations have been done in 2,76,267 hectares area of six states from April 11 to August 18 by Locust Circle Offices (LCOs), Ministry of Agriculture and Farmers' Welfare said on Thursday. "Starting from April 11, 2020, till August 18, locust control operations have been done in 2,76,267 hectares area in the States of Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh, Punjab, Gujarat, Uttar Pradesh and Haryana by Locust Circle Offices (LCOs)," said a release from Ministry of Agriculture and Family Welfare.

"Till August 18, 2020, control operations have been done in 2,87,374 hectares area in states of Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh, Punjab, Gujarat, Uttar Pradesh, Maharashtra, Chhattisgarh, Haryana, Uttarakhand and Bihar by State Governments," the release informed. Control operations were carried out during day and night time yesterday at 10 places in five districts -- Jaisalmer, Barmer, Bikaner, Churu and Hanumangarh of Rajasthan and 02 places in Kutch district of Gujarat against hoppers by LCOs.

As per the release, at present, 104 control teams with spray vehicles are deployed in the states of Rajasthan and Gujarat, and more than 200 Central Government personnel are engaged in locust control operations. A total of 15 drones are deployed at Barmer, Jaisalmer, Bikaner, Nagaur and Phalodi in Rajasthan for effective control of locusts on tall trees and in inaccessible areas through spraying of pesticides, it said while adding that drones are used in hopper control also. "A Bell helicopter has been deployed in Rajasthan for use in Scheduled Desert Area as per the need," the release said.

The release highlighted that no significant crop losses have been reported in the states of Gujarat, Uttar Pradesh, Madhya Pradesh, Maharashtra, Chhattisgarh, Bihar and Haryana. However, some minor crop losses have been reported in some districts of Rajasthan, it said. "Today (19.08.2020), hoppers are active in Jaisalmer, Barmer, Bikaner, Churu and Hanumangarh of Rajasthan and Kutch district of Gujarat. As per the Food and Agriculture Organization's Locust Status Update of 14 August 2020, swarms persist in the Horn of Africa. Good rains fell in Yemen where more hopper bands and swarms are likely to form," the release said.

"Hopper groups and bands continue to form along the Indo-Pakistan border. Weekly virtual meeting on Desert Locust of South-West Asian countries (Afghanistan, India, Iran and Pakistan) is being organized by FAO. 22 virtual meetings of the technical officers of South West Asian countries have taken place so far," it added. (ANI)

TRENDING

Will It's Okay to Not Be Okay be renewed for Season 2? Know in details

Watching Crash Landing on You is a syndrome in Japan, Minister T Motegi watched all episodes

Julius Lothar Meyer: Google doodle on first periodic table’s developer on his 190th birthday

Mutiny under way outside Mali capital, say Norwegian embassy and security source

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Role of community engagement in combating COVID-19

... ...

5G will be the key driving force for COVID-19 recovery: Here's how?

... ...

Canada’s COVID-19 pitfalls highlight need for integrated health information system

In the globalized world of today where outbreaks can spread far and wide within a matter of days, a global-level integrated health information system is ideal but Canadas provincial barriers show that the country lags much behind in deployi...

Pandemic must be impetus, not obstacle, for clean water access

To make matters worse, there are suspicions that the inadequacy of wastewater treatment methods in California, the rest of the USA, and indeed around the world may help to propagate the disease even more widely. ...

Videos

Latest News

Only stones to be used for building Ram Temple, will stand for 1,000 yrs: Trust official

Only stones will be used for building the Ram Temple in Ayodhya and it will stand for over 1,000 years, said Champat Rai, the general secretary of the Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra trust, on Wednesday. Rai, who is also a senior functi...

US suspends extradition and tax agreements with Hong Kong

The Trump administration on Wednesday suspended or terminated three bilateral agreements with Hong Kong covering extradition and tax exemptions. The State Department announced it had taken the steps as part of the administrations response t...

Veterinary experts to visit Pak to check elephant Kaavan

Pakistan said on Wednesday that its mission in Bangkok has issued visas to three veterinary experts for the health assessment of an elephant before its relocation to a wildlife sanctuary in Cambodia. After spending over three decades in the...

In Obama, Dems see a bridge between Biden and young voters

Since leaving the White House nearly four years ago, former President Barack Obama has repeatedly called for a new generation of political leaders to step up. On Wednesday, hell implore Americans to vote for Joe Biden, a 77-year-old who has...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020