Left Menu
Development News Edition

How can PM CARES escape scrutiny? asks CPI(M)

"How is this a Fund that escapes audit, scrutiny and is a black box?," he asked. Yechury said executive orders were issued to transfer the MPLADS funds for two years -- Rs 10 crore of every MP -- to this "private trust fund, overriding objections by many".

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 19-08-2020 21:58 IST | Created: 19-08-2020 21:58 IST
How can PM CARES escape scrutiny? asks CPI(M)

The CPI(M) on Wednesday questioned how the PM CARES could escape scrutiny when it received contributions from government employees whose pay was cut, from MPLADS funds that were transferred and from the PSUs, which donated their CSR funds. The Supreme Court had on Tuesday refused to direct the Centre to transfer the contributions made to the PM CARES Fund for battling the COVID-19 pandemic to the National Disaster Response Fund (NDRF), saying these were entirely different funds with separate object and purpose.

"PM CARES escapes scrutiny, even as pay from government employees, MPs was cut to force them to contribute," CPI(M) general secretary Sitaram Yechury tweeted. Yechury highlighted that 38 public sector undertakings gave Rs 2,105 crore from corporate social responsibility (CSR) to the Fund. "How is this a Fund that escapes audit, scrutiny and is a black box?," he asked.

Yechury said executive orders were issued to transfer the MPLADS funds for two years -- Rs 10 crore of every MP -- to this "private trust fund, overriding objections by many". "How can this be a voluntary contribution as the Honourable Supreme Court concludes?" he asked.

Executive orders were issued granting tax exemptions to corporates for contributions to this fund from their CSR commitment. Regulations were amended. But the same was denied to the states, Yechury said. "How can this fund not be transparent, auditable & accountable?" "Now after 140 days the opaqueness of this private trust fund- PM Cares has found legal sanction!," the CPI(M) leader said, demanding transfer of the fund to the states to combat the pandemic more effectively. PTI ASG HMB.

TRENDING

Will It's Okay to Not Be Okay be renewed for Season 2? Know in details

Watching Crash Landing on You is a syndrome in Japan, Minister T Motegi watched all episodes

Julius Lothar Meyer: Google doodle on first periodic table’s developer on his 190th birthday

Mutiny under way outside Mali capital, say Norwegian embassy and security source

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Role of community engagement in combating COVID-19

... ...

5G will be the key driving force for COVID-19 recovery: Here's how?

... ...

Canada’s COVID-19 pitfalls highlight need for integrated health information system

In the globalized world of today where outbreaks can spread far and wide within a matter of days, a global-level integrated health information system is ideal but Canadas provincial barriers show that the country lags much behind in deployi...

Pandemic must be impetus, not obstacle, for clean water access

To make matters worse, there are suspicions that the inadequacy of wastewater treatment methods in California, the rest of the USA, and indeed around the world may help to propagate the disease even more widely. ...

Videos

Latest News

Only stones to be used for building Ram Temple, will stand for 1,000 yrs: Trust official

Only stones will be used for building the Ram Temple in Ayodhya and it will stand for over 1,000 years, said Champat Rai, the general secretary of the Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra trust, on Wednesday. Rai, who is also a senior functi...

US suspends extradition and tax agreements with Hong Kong

The Trump administration on Wednesday suspended or terminated three bilateral agreements with Hong Kong covering extradition and tax exemptions. The State Department announced it had taken the steps as part of the administrations response t...

Veterinary experts to visit Pak to check elephant Kaavan

Pakistan said on Wednesday that its mission in Bangkok has issued visas to three veterinary experts for the health assessment of an elephant before its relocation to a wildlife sanctuary in Cambodia. After spending over three decades in the...

In Obama, Dems see a bridge between Biden and young voters

Since leaving the White House nearly four years ago, former President Barack Obama has repeatedly called for a new generation of political leaders to step up. On Wednesday, hell implore Americans to vote for Joe Biden, a 77-year-old who has...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020