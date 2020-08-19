Left Menu
COVID-19: Nagpur district adds record 1,096 cases; 30 die

Maharashtra's Nagpur district on Wednesday reported 1,096 new coronavirus cases, its highest single-day count, taking the tally to 16,733, the local administration said. The district had reported the last highest one-day spike of 1,036 coronavirus patients on August 14. The district registered 30 more coronavirus deaths, taking the fatalities to 579, a District Information Office release said.

PTI | Nagpur | Updated: 19-08-2020 22:25 IST | Created: 19-08-2020 22:25 IST
Maharashtra's Nagpur district on Wednesday reported 1,096 new coronavirus cases, its highest single-day count, taking the tally to 16,733, the local administration said. The district had reported the last highest one-day spike of 1,036 coronavirus patients on August 14.

The district registered 30 more coronavirus deaths, taking the fatalities to 579, a District Information Office release said. The number of recovered cases rose to 7,429 after 233 patients were discharged, the release said.

The number of active cases in the district stood at 7979, it said..

