Tripura: Huge cache of drugs, cash seized, one held

The Anti-Narcotics Unit of the Tripura Police seized a huge cache of drugs, consisting of Yaba tablets and heroin from a house at Santipara in Agartala, the police said on Wednesday. Around Rs 13 lakhs cash was recovered and one person was arrested.

Seizure operation is still continuing, said the Tripura Police. Last month, the Border Security Force (BSF) troops deployed on the India-Bangladesh border in the state seized narcotics and contrabands worth Rs 24.23 Lakhs in the wee hours of Saturday.

"During wee hours of July 11, acting on specific BSF intelligence input, special ambush party of border outpost Dimatoli under South Tripura district observed suspicious movement of some miscreants in the close vicinity of IBB fence. On being challenged by the BSF party, the miscreants fled away from the spot towards the India side taking advantage of darkness and undulating ground," read a release from BSF. "During a thorough search of the area, BSF party recovered and seized 1 polythene bag containing 4,500 Yaba tablets worth Rs 22,50,000," it added. (ANI)