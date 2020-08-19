Left Menu
Dushyant Chautala comes across potholes on KMP expressway, orders repair by Sept 30

Haryana Deputy Chief Minister Dushyant Chautala on Wednesday held an unscheduled inspection of the Kundli-Manesar-Palwal Expressway and ordered its expeditious repairs after finding it potholed at some stretches and broken at others.

Haryana Deputy Chief Minister Dushyant Chautala on Wednesday held an unscheduled inspection of the Kundli-Manesar-Palwal Expressway and ordered its expeditious repairs after finding it potholed at some stretches and broken at others. He ordered officials to get the expressway not only repaired by September 30 but also asked them to ensure that the quality of the work is not compromised.

According to a statement issued by the deputy CM’s party JJP, Haryana State Industrial and Infrastructure Development Corporation (HSIIDC) is entrusted with the maintenance work of the expressway. Chautala also heads the Industry Ministry in the state. The statement said that Chautala undertook the unscheduled inspection of the expressway while travelling from Delhi to Chandigarh. He reached Gurgaon from Delhi and diverted his convoy to the expressway via Farukhnagar and inspected it till Kundli. “During his inspection, the Deputy CM found the expressway broken at some places and found potholes at others. Wherever he found the road broken, he noted it in his own diary,” the statement said.

At some places, the deputy chief minister found some statues placed by the roadside while at others right in the middle of the road, distracting the diver’s attention and posing as traffic hazards, the statement said. “He also ordered the removal of those statues," the statement added.

After reaching Chandigarh, Chautala called HSIIDC officials to his office. “He gave strict directions to the HSIIDC officials to immediately start the repair work on the KMP Expressway so that the probability of accidents due to broken road and potholes can be completely eliminated. “He also ordered officials to look into the possibility of putting the statues at a place where the speed of vehicles is less,” the statement said. Chautala said it is the aim of the government to make the travel as comfortable as possible for commuters and safeguard the lives of people by reducing the probability of accidents.

