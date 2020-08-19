Tactical training for cops will be scaled up: TN DGP

Tactical training for police personnel to handle any adverse circumstances would be ramped up, Tamil Nadu DGP J K Tripathy said here on Wednesday, a day after a policeman was killed in a country-bomb attack by a history-sheeter in neighbouring Tuticorin. While constable Subramanian was killed on the spot, the history-sheeter who hurled the bomb when a special team came to nab him on a tip-off also died of injuries suffered in the incident.

Tripathy, who attended the funeral of the constable, said the police department has good weapons and training would be held periodically for personnel. Asked what facilities would be provided to police personnel to avert such incidents, the DGP told reporters: "We have good weapons, facilities, and we will scale up the training." "... periodical training, classes (drills) and sessions will be held for police personnel," he said.

To a question, the official said he was aware of the hard work by police personnel and such good work would continue. Besides Tripathy, Tuticorin Collector Sandeep Nandoori and senior police officials paid their respects to the deceased and placed a wreath on the coffin.

A 21-gun salute was accorded to the departed policeman. Chief Minister K Palaniswami has condoled the death and announced a relief of Rs 50 lakh to the bereaved family.

Asked on use of the iron nails in the bomb and if it indicated use of better technology byanti-social elements, the state police chief said the autopsy report alone could throw light on the matter..