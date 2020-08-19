Left Menu
Development News Edition

Committee concerned at legal challenge costs brought against DBE

In a statement on Wednesday, the committee expressed concern at the nine legal challenges against the department at a time when the country is facing the COVID-19 pandemic.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Pretoria | Updated: 19-08-2020 22:47 IST | Created: 19-08-2020 22:47 IST
Committee concerned at legal challenge costs brought against DBE
The committee heard that in eight of the nine court challenges, the court ruled in favour of the DBE. Image Credit: Twitter(@SAgovnews)

The Portfolio Committee on Basic Education has expressed concern at legal challenge costs brought against the Department of Basic Education (DBE).

In a statement on Wednesday, the committee expressed concern at the nine legal challenges against the department at a time when the country is facing the COVID-19 pandemic.

"Although the exact costs are not known yet, the committee was informed last night [Tuesday] during a briefing by the department on its fourth-quarter expenditure that, the costs for legal fees will be much higher in this financial year. [This] as the department has been taken to court nine times since the COVID-19 national disaster was declared in March this year," said Committee Chairperson Bongiwe Mbinqo-Gigaba.

The committee heard that in eight of the nine court challenges, the court ruled in favour of the DBE.

"Four of the nine court challenges ended up in the Constitutional Court. This does not come cheaply and the department had to spend a great deal of money defending itself in court.

"This, coupled with the extra expenditure of personal protective equipment, will most likely impact on the services the department can render to our learners, especially the poor vulnerable ones," Mbinqo-Gigaba said.

Budget underspending

The committee also heard that the department underspent its budget on the Second Chance Programme, which is aimed at providing support to learners who have not been able to meet the requirements of the National Senior Certificate (NSC) or the extended Senior Certificate.

The programme also involves "face-to-face" engagements, which according to the department, could not happen after the lockdown announcement.

ASIDI programme

Regarding the Accelerated Schools Infrastructure Delivery Initiative (ASIDI) programme, the committee heard that certain provinces were experiencing challenges and were underspending due to underperformance of contractors appointed by implementing agents.

This affected mostly, the Eastern Cape and KwaZulu-Natal provinces, which in some instances; penalty clauses are being enforced for underperforming contractors.

The ASIDI programme is aimed at replacing schools constructed from inappropriate materials and providing water and sanitation to schools.

Mbinqo-Gigaba said that although the committee has taken note of the interventions regarding the programme in order to put things right, "we are still of the view that a lot more needs to be done".

"We will remain vigilant regarding this programme and monitor it closely," Mbinqo-Gigaba said.

(With Inputs from South African Government Press Release)

TRENDING

Will It's Okay to Not Be Okay be renewed for Season 2? Know in details

Watching Crash Landing on You is a syndrome in Japan, Minister T Motegi watched all episodes

Julius Lothar Meyer: Google doodle on first periodic table’s developer on his 190th birthday

Mutiny under way outside Mali capital, say Norwegian embassy and security source

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Role of community engagement in combating COVID-19

... ...

5G will be the key driving force for COVID-19 recovery: Here's how?

... ...

Canada’s COVID-19 pitfalls highlight need for integrated health information system

In the globalized world of today where outbreaks can spread far and wide within a matter of days, a global-level integrated health information system is ideal but Canadas provincial barriers show that the country lags much behind in deployi...

Pandemic must be impetus, not obstacle, for clean water access

To make matters worse, there are suspicions that the inadequacy of wastewater treatment methods in California, the rest of the USA, and indeed around the world may help to propagate the disease even more widely. ...

Videos

Latest News

Lashkar commander among 3 militants killed in J&K encounters

A top Lashkar-e-Taiba commander was among the three militants killed in two encounters with the security forces in Kashmir on Wednesday, police said. A militant was killed in an encounter in Shopian, while two ultras -- including LeT comman...

As White House pushes 'skinny' COVID-19 bill, Democrat sees September action

The White House on Wednesday pushed for Congress to take up a narrow coronavirus economic relief bill that Democrats have long rejected, while a leading Senate Democrat said real action may come soon after the Sept. 7 U.S. Labor Day holiday...

Trump urges Goodyear tire boycott after company bars political attire

U.S. President Donald Trump on Wednesday called for a boycott of Goodyear Tire Rubber Co in response to a company policy that has deemed political attire, including that of the Trump campaign, unacceptable for the workplace. Dont buy GOODY...

Bosnia and Herzegovina should recognise sex crime survivors’ rights, say experts

Between 12,000 and 50,000 girls and women were raped by armed forces in the country from 1992 to 1995, according to the UN Committee on the Elimination of Discrimination against Women CEDAW.One of those women, a Bosnian Croat identified onl...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020