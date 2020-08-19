Uttarakhand: Kedarnath Yatra halted due to landslides, heavy rains
The Kedarnath Yatra was halted on Wednesday due to landslides caused by heavy rains in the Rudraprayag district of Uttarakhand.ANI | Rudraprayag (Uttarakhand) | Updated: 19-08-2020 23:11 IST | Created: 19-08-2020 23:11 IST
The Kedarnath Yatra was halted on Wednesday due to landslides caused by heavy rains in the Rudraprayag district of Uttarakhand. "Kedarnath road is closed at Bhiri and Banswara in Rudraprayag," said the Uttarakhand Chief Minister's Office (CMO).
As per reports from the area, a landslide on Kedarnath road in Phata village destroyed a shop, while many residential buildings came under the threat. The India Meteorological Department (IMD) in its forecast issued on Wednesday said, "Fairly widespread rainfall is very likely over Uttarakhand on August 19 and August 20." (ANI)
