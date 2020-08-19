Left Menu
Development News Edition

HP reports two COVID-19 deaths, 176 fresh cases

The CMO told PTI that samples had been taken from the body on Tuesday and the report came positive on Wednesday. Dr Guleri said the man was admitted to the medical college with diabetes and pneumonia on August 13, but he left the hospital on his own against medical advice as he wanted to get himself treated at a Chandigarh hospital.

PTI | Shimla | Updated: 19-08-2020 23:20 IST | Created: 19-08-2020 23:20 IST
HP reports two COVID-19 deaths, 176 fresh cases

(Eds: Updating figures, adding details) Shimla, Aug 19 (PTI) The COVID-19 death toll in Himachal Pradesh reached 20 on Wednesday with two more fatalities while 176 fresh cases pushed the infection tally to 4,412. This is the second highest single-day spike in coronavirus cases in the state. Earlier on August 13, the hill state registered its highest single-day spike of 180 COVID-19 cases.

Meanwhile, Power Minister Sukhram Chaudhary was discharged from the IGMC hospital here after recovering from COVID-19, according to his Facebook post. The minister said he will remain in isolation for some days at his official residence in Shimla. He had tested positive on August 6.

A 48-year-old man, who was brought dead to a medical college in Chamba on Tuesday afternoon, was found coronavirus positive, Chief Medical Officer (CMO) Dr Rajesh Guleri said. The CMO told PTI that samples had been taken from the body on Tuesday and the report came positive on Wednesday.

Dr Guleri said the man was admitted to the medical college with diabetes and pneumonia on August 13, but he left the hospital on his own against medical advice as he wanted to get himself treated at a Chandigarh hospital. Later on Tuesday, he was being brought to the Chamba medical college when his condition deteriorated but he died before reaching there at 12.30 pm.

In Kangra, a COVID-19 positive woman died at a Dharamshala hospital on Wednesday, CMO Dr Gurdarshan Gupta said. She had high fever and a respiratory problem, he said.

The deaths linked to COVID-19 in Himachal Pradesh include that of a 70-year-old Delhi woman who had stayed at a factory guest house in Solan's Baddi. She died at the PGIMER in Chandigarh on April 2. The state health department initially showed her death in its record but it stopped doing so later stating that as per protocol, her death should be included in Chandigarh where she had tested positive.

On the contrary, Chandigarh authorities said her death should be included in the records of Himachal Pradesh from where she had been referred. Of the fresh 176 cases, 51 were reported from Solan, 28 from Bilaspur, 21 each from Mandi and Sirmaur, 16 from Kangra, 12 from Chamba, 10 from Kinnaur, five each from Shimla and Kullu, four from Hamirpur and three from Una, Special Secretary (Health) Nipun Jindal said.

Meanwhile, 69 patients -- 21 in Mandi, 14 each in Kangra and Una, 13 in Shimla, three in Bilaspur, two in Chamba and one each in Kullu and Solan-- recovered from the infection on Wednesday, Jindal said. With this, the number of recovered patients has risen to 2,992. Forty patients have migrated out of the state, he added.

The number of active cases now stands at 1,358, he said. Solan has the highest number of active cases in the state at 360, followed by 180 in Kullu, 145 in Sirmaur, 126 in Mandi, 115 in Kangra, 100 in Chamba, 96 in Una, 78 in Bilaspur, 67 in Shimla, 64 in Hamirpur, 25 in Kinnaur and two in Lahaul-Spiti. PTI DJI RDK RDK

TRENDING

COVID-19 may push Afghanistan’s poverty rate to nearly 70 percent: UNDP report

Kenya: Airtel users across the country face mobile data downtime

One Punch Man Season 3: Garou will go into relationship of beasts, he’ll get more screen time

Kingsoft unaudits 2020 interim results and its second-quarter results

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Role of community engagement in combating COVID-19

... ...

5G will be the key driving force for COVID-19 recovery: Here's how?

... ...

Canada’s COVID-19 pitfalls highlight need for integrated health information system

In the globalized world of today where outbreaks can spread far and wide within a matter of days, a global-level integrated health information system is ideal but Canadas provincial barriers show that the country lags much behind in deployi...

Pandemic must be impetus, not obstacle, for clean water access

To make matters worse, there are suspicions that the inadequacy of wastewater treatment methods in California, the rest of the USA, and indeed around the world may help to propagate the disease even more widely. ...

Videos

Latest News

Two held for kidnapping of Punjab resident in Jammu

Police have arrested two people for allegedly kidnapping a Punjab resident from a hotel in Jammu, officials said on WednesdaySunny Gill from Punjabs Ludhiana told police that he was staying at Hotel Ramada in Jammu when he was kidnapped by ...

Ecuador says some Chinese vessels near Galapagos have cut communications systems

Ecuadors armed forces said on Tuesday that dozens of vessels from a predominantly Chinese fishing fleet that is operating near the Galapagos Islands have turned off tracking systems to prevent monitoring of their activities. Of around 325 s...

UN: Committee drafting new Syria constitution meets Aug 24

The UN special envoy for Syria announced Wednesday that the 45-member committee charged with drafting a new constitution for the conflict-torn country will meet for the first time in nine months on August 24. Geir Pedersen told the Security...

U.S. House to vote on $25 billion postal infusion, mail-in ballot safeguards

U.S. House of Representatives Democrats unveiled on Wednesday legislation that would require same-day processing for mail-in ballots and give the cash-strapped Postal Service a 25 billion infusion while erasing changes pursued by the agency...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020