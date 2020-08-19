HP reports two COVID-19 deaths, 176 fresh cases

(Eds: Updating figures, adding details) Shimla, Aug 19 (PTI) The COVID-19 death toll in Himachal Pradesh reached 20 on Wednesday with two more fatalities while 176 fresh cases pushed the infection tally to 4,412. This is the second highest single-day spike in coronavirus cases in the state. Earlier on August 13, the hill state registered its highest single-day spike of 180 COVID-19 cases.

Meanwhile, Power Minister Sukhram Chaudhary was discharged from the IGMC hospital here after recovering from COVID-19, according to his Facebook post. The minister said he will remain in isolation for some days at his official residence in Shimla. He had tested positive on August 6.

A 48-year-old man, who was brought dead to a medical college in Chamba on Tuesday afternoon, was found coronavirus positive, Chief Medical Officer (CMO) Dr Rajesh Guleri said. The CMO told PTI that samples had been taken from the body on Tuesday and the report came positive on Wednesday.

Dr Guleri said the man was admitted to the medical college with diabetes and pneumonia on August 13, but he left the hospital on his own against medical advice as he wanted to get himself treated at a Chandigarh hospital. Later on Tuesday, he was being brought to the Chamba medical college when his condition deteriorated but he died before reaching there at 12.30 pm.

In Kangra, a COVID-19 positive woman died at a Dharamshala hospital on Wednesday, CMO Dr Gurdarshan Gupta said. She had high fever and a respiratory problem, he said.

The deaths linked to COVID-19 in Himachal Pradesh include that of a 70-year-old Delhi woman who had stayed at a factory guest house in Solan's Baddi. She died at the PGIMER in Chandigarh on April 2. The state health department initially showed her death in its record but it stopped doing so later stating that as per protocol, her death should be included in Chandigarh where she had tested positive.

On the contrary, Chandigarh authorities said her death should be included in the records of Himachal Pradesh from where she had been referred. Of the fresh 176 cases, 51 were reported from Solan, 28 from Bilaspur, 21 each from Mandi and Sirmaur, 16 from Kangra, 12 from Chamba, 10 from Kinnaur, five each from Shimla and Kullu, four from Hamirpur and three from Una, Special Secretary (Health) Nipun Jindal said.

Meanwhile, 69 patients -- 21 in Mandi, 14 each in Kangra and Una, 13 in Shimla, three in Bilaspur, two in Chamba and one each in Kullu and Solan-- recovered from the infection on Wednesday, Jindal said. With this, the number of recovered patients has risen to 2,992. Forty patients have migrated out of the state, he added.

The number of active cases now stands at 1,358, he said. Solan has the highest number of active cases in the state at 360, followed by 180 in Kullu, 145 in Sirmaur, 126 in Mandi, 115 in Kangra, 100 in Chamba, 96 in Una, 78 in Bilaspur, 67 in Shimla, 64 in Hamirpur, 25 in Kinnaur and two in Lahaul-Spiti.