12 deaths, 1,312 fresh virus cases in Rajasthan; total count 65,289

Rajasthan recorded 12 more deaths due to coronavirus on Wednesday, taking the state's fatality count to 910, while 1,312 fresh cases pushed its infection tally to 65,289, a Health Department official said. Of the latest fatalities, four were reported from Jaipur; two each from Nagaur and Kota; and one each from Ajmer, Bikaner, Ganganagar and Udaipur, the official said. So far, Jaipur has reported 242 deaths, followed by 87 in Jodhpur, 65 in Bharatpur, 64 in Bikaner, 62 in Ajmer, 56 in Kota, 39 in Nagaur, 37 in Pali, 23 in Alwar and 19 in Dholpur.

Of the 1,312 fresh cases, 225 were reported in Jodhpur; 224 in Alwar; 209 in Bikaner; 189 in Jaipur; 143 in Kota; 83 in Dholpur; 68 in Sikar; 63 in Pali; 31 in Rajsamand; 23 in Jhalawar; 22 in Ganganagar; nine in Jaisalmer; eight in Dungarpur; six each in Hanumangarh and Sawaimadhopur; and three in Tonk. A total of 14,416 COVID-19 patients are under treatment in the state, while 49,433 have been discharged, the official said.