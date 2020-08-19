Gangster's assets worth Rs 1.51 cr attached in UP's Raebareli '

Left Menu
Police in Uttar Pradesh's Raebareli on Wednesday attached properties, including cars and houses, worth Rs 1.51 crore of a gangster, officials said. “Waseem's properties worth Rs 1.51 crore have been attached by the Kotwali police. The attached properties include two vehicles, three houses and fixed bank deposits,” Additional Superintendent of Police Palash Bansal said.

PTI | Raebareli | Updated: 19-08-2020 23:58 IST | Created: 19-08-2020 23:58 IST
Police in Uttar Pradesh's Raebareli on Wednesday attached properties, including cars and houses, worth Rs 1.51 crore of a gangster, officials said. Mohammad Waseem, alias Saddan Ghosi, has at least 30 FIRs registered against him and has been booked under the Gangsters Act over his alleged crime history spanning years, the officials said. “Waseem's properties worth Rs 1.51 crore have been attached by the Kotwali police. The attached properties include two vehicles, three houses and fixed bank deposits,” Additional Superintendent of Police Palash Bansal said. The action was carried out after magisterial recommendation and under Section 14(1) of the Gangsters Act, which allows attachment of illegal properties, in order to effectively curb financial resources of gangsters, Bansal said

Further proceedings against the gangster are underway, police said.

